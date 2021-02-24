KAR Vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match Preview

Defending champions Karachi Kings (KAR) and Islamabad United (ISL) are slated to meet in the 6th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2021 on Wednesday, February 24. The KAR vs ISL live match will begin at 7:30 PM (IST). The match will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi. Here's a look at our KAR vs ISL Dream11 prediction, top picks for KAR vs ISL playing 11 and KAR vs ISL Dream11 team.

KAR vs ISL Dream11 prediction: Preview ahead of KAR vs ISL live match

Karachi Kings have started their Pakistan Super League campaign with a comprehensive victory over Quetta Gladiators. Their bowlers did a splendid job to restrict their opposition to an ordinary score of 121 in their opening fixture. Arshad Iqbal was the pick of the bowlers for them as he claimed three important wickets in the contest.

They chased down the total comfortably with 7 wickets to spare. Their overseas campaigners Joe Clarke (46) and Mohammad Nabi (30*) chipped in with vital contributions with the bat to help them cross the line.

Islamabad United also have got off to a flying start in the ongoing season. They took on Multan Sultans in their first game of the competition and earned a stunning 3-wicket win after a closely fought contest. Mohammad Wasim starred for them with the ball and picked up three wickets in the game, whereas a quick-fire 49 from Lewis Gregory helped them chase down the target of 151.

The Karachi Kings are placed at the second position on the points table. Islamabad United occupy the third place, and a win here would help them further strengthen their position in the top four. With both sides looking to continue their spectacular form, the upcoming clash promised to be an entertaining one.

KAR vs ISL Dream11 prediction: Squads to choose KAR vs ISL Dream11 team

KAR: Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram.

ISL: Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer.

KAR vs ISL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for KAR vs ISL playing 11

B Azam

J Clarke

L Gregory

A Hales

KAR vs ISL Dream11 prediction: KAR vs ISL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: J Clarke, P Salt

Batsmen: A Hales, B Azam (C), C Ingram

All-Rounders: L Gregory, D Christian, S Khan (VC)

Bowlers: Arshad Iqbal, W Maqsood, H Ali

KAR vs ISL live: KAR vs ISL match prediction

According to our prediction, Karachi Kings will be favourites to clinch the contest against Islamabad United.

Note: The KAR vs ISL match prediction and KAR vs ISL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KAR vs ISL Dream11 team and KAR vs ISL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Pakistan Super League Twitter

