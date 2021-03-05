PSL 2021 Likely To Be Continued In May, PCB Already On Backfoot Due To IPL 2021 Clash

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) that got underway in the country in February, was postponed indefinitely with immediate effect on Thursday after three more players had tested positive for COVID-19, thus bringing the tally of COVID-19 positive cases in the PSL's bio-bubble to seven, out of which six were players. The first case was reported by the PCB on March 1 when Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive for the virus before Match 12 of the season. At the time of postponement, only 14 games were completed in the PSL 2021.

PSL postponed: Remainder of PSL 2021 likely to clash with IPL 2021 in May

Meanwhile, according to a recent report by ESPNCricinfo, there is a strong possibility that the remainder of the PSL 2021 will be played in May this year which means that Pakistan's premier T20 tournament will clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). The report further stated that due to the packed international calendar and T20 World Cup in October and November, May is the only available window when PSL 2021 can be conducted, failing which the tournament is in danger of being scrapped.

Speaking about the PSL postponed news in a virtual press conference, PCB CEO Wasim Khan said that they will be looking at other windows and are hoping to play the event at a later time. Khan further said that currently they are carefully and slowly exiting players from the environment to get them out safely and make sure they can start to travel to wherever they need to travel in terms of moving forward. However, he said that they want to continue and finish the PSL.

📢 HBL PSL 6 POSTPONED



PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Director – Commercial and Babar Hamid, will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3pm to provide further updates.



Read more:https://t.co/GM68WWmnT8



— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 4, 2021

Notably, the PCB had to conduct PSL 2020 in two different phases due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fifth edition of the PSL was postponed in March and the remaining knockout games were played in November. Speaking about the same, Khan stated that as they did with the fifth season where they found a window and finished those matches, they will do the same with the sixth season.

Expressing regret on the PSL getting postponed, Khan reckoned that they had to deal with a minor breach at the beginning but he assured that the board had done everything they possibly could. He further said that it takes partnerships, discipline and self-policing for a safe bio-secure bubble but unfortunately, they weren't able to do that effectively enough, which is why they find themselves in the situation.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM/ PSL TWITTER

