Dale Steyn Has Salty Reply To Indian Fan's Taunt On Controversial 'PSL Vs ISL' Remark

South African speedster Dale Steyn stirred up a controversy when he claimed that playing in the Indian Premier League is less rewarding when compared to the other cricketing leagues in the world. The veteran suggested that the major point of focus is money in the IPL. His comments were not well received by Indian fans, and he had to face their wrath because of the same. An Indian Twitter user took a sly dig at Dale Steyn after the postponement of the Pakistan Super League.

Steyn IPL comment: Fast bowler has sarcastic reply to Indian fan

In an exclusive interview with Cricket Pakistan, the celebrated fast bower had mentioned that he notices an “importance on cricket” among players from the Pakistan Super League and the Sri Lanka Premier League, whereas when it comes to the IPL, one is more interested in how much money a cricketer is making. Interestingly, the ex-RCB star had also made himself unavailable for the 14th edition of the cash-rich league but had confirmed that he wishes to play other competitions in the world, thus denying any rumours of his retirement.

Dale Steyn is a part of the Quetta Gladiators side in PSL 2021 and is playing alongside the likes of Chris Gayle, Tom Banton and Sarfaraz Ahmed. It was announced recently that the season will be postponed after 7 players tested COVID-19 positive. An Indian Twitter user took this opportunity to taunt Dale Steyn. He reckoned that now the South African cricketer has more time to figure out which is a better league when it comes to the IPL and the PSL. He also pointed out how IPL was organized successfully from start to finish last year. Here is how the cricketer responded to the tweet -

Haha you’re funny. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 4, 2021

PSL postponed due to players testing COVID-19 positive

The ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) was postponed on Thursday with immediate effect after three new players tested positive for COVID-19. Pakistan Cricket Board undertook the decision in order to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all the participants. It is worth mentioning that the previous edition of the competition also had to be postponed after the league stage matches due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IPL 2021 news

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League was slated to be played in India. However, according to the latest reports, the BCCI is unsure about organising the cricketing extravaganza in the country. If the conditions do not improve in the country, the board may have to move IPL 2021 out of India.

Image source: Dale Steyn Instagram

