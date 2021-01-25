Cheteshwar Pujara Hailed As 'The New Wall', 'Ultimate Warrior'; Becomes Top Twitter Trend

India's batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara celebrated his 33rd birthday on Monday, January 25. The right-handed batsman has been the pillar of India's batting in Test cricket for almost a decade, having churned out runs consistently in the format. Pujara successfully managed to fill the void that that was left after Rahul Dravid's retirement.

The 33-year old recently played a crucial role in India's historic three-wicket win over Australia at The Gabba which helped the visitors clinch the series 2-1. Pujara scored a valiant half-century (56 off 211 balls) and ensured that India didn't lose the plot during a mammoth run chase of 328. Notably, this was Pujara's slowest half-century in the format which came off 200 balls

However, it wasn't an easy ride for Pujara by any means who was barraged with countless bouncers, some of which ended up hitting him. Despite copping several blows on his arm, head, chest and fingers, the premier batsman had stayed put at the crease for more than 200 deliveries, keeping Indian in the hunt to win the all-important series-defining Test. After the match, during the dressing room speech, Indian head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on Pujara for his knock of 56 off 211 balls and called him a 'true warrior' for continuing to play despite copping several blows to his body.

As Pujara turned 33, fans came together to wish the cricketer and in no time his name started trending on Twitter. Several reactions poured in as fans wished Pujara and hailed him by calling him 'The New Wall' and 'Ultimate Warrior' for his heroics in the Brisbane Test. Here's how Pujara birthday was celebrated by fans.

Happy birthday to the “MODERN WALL OF INDIAN CRICKET” and to the “Patience” itself ♥️♥️♥️♥️

A true legend ♥️ And my favourite test batsman ♥️#CheteshwarPujara pic.twitter.com/hv1kKykEQ9 — Rahul Sharma (@rahul199727) January 25, 2021

For India in a test Inning



200+ balls faced - 61 players

300+ balls faced - 29 players

400+ balls faced - 11 players

500+ balls faced - Pujara



Happy Birthday Cheteshwar Pujara 💙 #CheteshwarPujara #pujara #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/FEnefKQzTK — AADIL (@Aadilafridi10) January 25, 2021

Happy Birthday #CheteshwarPujara.💐



You have proved that no one can beat you with a ball.



Our wishes with you.@cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/LJvD1hs8gp — IMShubham (@shubham_jain999) January 25, 2021

👑 - 81 Tests 🏏

👑 - 6111 runs 👌

👑 - 13572 balls faced 👏

👑 - 18 hundreds 👍



Here's wishing #TeamIndia's Mr. Dependable @cheteshwar1 a very happy birthday 🎂#CheteshwarPujara#HappyBirthdayPujara pic.twitter.com/lxS4bgHzGW — ROHIT TV (Rohit Sharma FC) | #INDvsAUS (@rohittv_45) January 25, 2021

Deliberately taking body blows when a bowler is bowling at 145+ kmph on a bouncy track is a next level stuff 🔥🔥.



You have our respect @cheteshwar1 🙌🖖... happy birthday!!#CheteshwarPujara pic.twitter.com/lIrppNuQNO — chagan_rt🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ChaganThakare) January 25, 2021

Happy Birthday to #Pujara ❤️



Chateshwar Pujara’s bowls faced in BG Trophy.



2018/2019 - 210 Overs



2020/2021 - 153 Overs



The most bowls faced by any visiting batsman in Australia. 😇 #Indianwall #CheteshwarPujara pic.twitter.com/z8DNKcpQM9 — AAKIL (@AakilIshak) January 25, 2021

"You'll be known as the ultimate warrior" - Ravi shastri

Well, fine then...A very happy birthday to the ultimate warrior ❤ #CheteshwarPujara #ravishastri pic.twitter.com/2BixdhuCDW — Prashun Dash (@DashPrashun) January 25, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara Test career

The Pujara Test career has been nothing short of spectacular and his stats in the format are a testimonial to his genius. Pujara has represented India 81 Tests, scoring 6111 runs at an impressive average of 47.7 with 18 hundreds and 28 fifties. The Pujara highest score in Tests is 206* that he scored against England in Ahmedabad in 2012.

Cheteshwar Pujara net worth

Pujara, who is in India’s scheme of things in the longest format of the game, is one of the most reliable batsmen in the Indian Test team. Due to him playing just one format of the game, the Saurashtra batsman does not do multiple endorsements. His inability to bag an IPL contract further hits Pujara's net worth. The Cheteshwar Pujara net worth is estimated to be around $2 million according to caknowledge.com. It is majorly earned from his Team India contract and a few endorsements.

