Virender Sehwag Turns Back The Clock, Delights Fans With Classic Upper Cut In Dubai: WATCH

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was one of the most attacking openers of his time. The 'Nawab of Najafgarh' is regarded as one of those players that changed the dynamics of Test cricket. The 41-year-old used to deal in boundaries and sixes when he used to open the innings for India but after retirement, he has diverted his approach to social media. Sehwag's social media handles are as addictive as his batting was back in the day.

Virender Sehwag's uppercut video sends fans into nostalgia

The former batsman keeps his fans amused with his hilarious activities on the internet. Occasionally, Sehwag also sends his fans in nostalgia by uploading his batting videos. The 42-year old is currently in the UAE for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 competition in the role of a mentor for the Maratha Arabians side, which is owned by Indian film actor Sohail Khan. On Sunday, Sehwag took to Instagram and shared a video of him batting. In the video, Sehwag is seen playing his famous uppercut which was one of his trademark shot during his playing days. Sehwag captioned the post, "If upper cut was a brand - Baaki Sab mat karo, Cut karo. Upper Cut karo. #CutRiyaHai #KuchNayaPakRahaHai".

Sehwag's post was flooded with comments in no time. Several reactions poured in as delighted fans expressed how they missed Sehwag's uppercut. Here's how fans reacted to Sehwag's latest Instagram video.

How much is Virender Sehwag net worth?

According to msn.com, Virender Sehwag net worth is estimated to be a staggering â‚¹255 crore. It comprises of his total earnings from his salary from the Board of Control for Cricket in India and his Indian Premier League contracts. It also includes revenue he generated through private businesses and endorsements.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi T10 which was originally scheduled to be played from November 18-29 had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be played from January 28 to February 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The league will feature all the eight teams that participated in the third edition of the competition last year. The tournament opener will see defending champions Maratha Arabians locking horns with Northern Warriors.

Abu Dhabi T10 live streaming

Following the details regarding Abu Dhabi T10 schedule, let's take a look at where to watch Abu Dhabi T10 live streaming. According to a report by InsideSport, Eros Now recently announced a streaming partnership with Abu Dhabi T10 League. As part of the multi-year deal, Eros Now will live stream the tournament in countries like Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, USA and Canada.

Other than this Eros Now has also agreed to sponsor Team Abu Dhabi. According to the report Eros Now aims to create a deeper connection with its subscribers in the Middle East and 12 significant international markets that widely follow Indian content and cricket by live-streaming the entire cricket tournament that features some of the best international players. All 12 countries can access all the LIVE games and highlights of Abu Dhabi T10 at no additional charge.

Maratha Arabians squad 2021

