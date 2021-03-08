PSL 2021 Postponement: PCB Aiming To Hire 'Foreign' Company To Manage Biobubble Protocols

The Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL 2021) season was postponed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on March 4. The announcement was made after three cricketers tested positive for the contagious coronavirus disease. Only 14 matches were played by the time of its postponement and the PCB are now looking for a new window to finish the remaining 20 matches of the tournament.

PSL 2021 latest news: PSL postponement announced

📢 HBL PSL 6 POSTPONED



PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Director – Commercial and Babar Hamid, will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3pm to provide further updates.



Read more:https://t.co/GM68WWmnT8



#HBLPSL6 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 4, 2021

PSL 2021 latest news: PCB eyeing English or Australian company for managing bio-bubbles

The PCB were severely criticised for their bio-security protocols of the PSL 2021 season. Post their criticism, the cricket board is now looking to hire a foreign company, preferably from either England or Australia, to manage their bio-bubbles for future PSL 2021 matches. According to a report by Cricket Pakistan, a tender will also be issued for the same.

The PCB are currently looking to stage the remaining matches on either the months of May, September or November. Irrespective of the schedule, the report indicates that overseas players will have to remain in isolation for about 10 days before joining their PSL teams in the bio-bubble. The PCB will also be booking entire hotels for players and officials in order to avoid breaches.

PSL postponement: Reschedule likely to result in PSL vs IPL

As mentioned earlier, the remaining matches of the PSL 2021 season might well be organised in May. Interestingly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently came up with the entire schedule for the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. As per the announcement, the IPL 2021 event is set to be played between April 9 and May 30.

If the remainder of the PSL 2021 season ends up getting rescheduled to May instead of September or November, the PSL matches will be clashing with the second half of IPL 2021. In such a PSL vs IPL scenario, several cricketers like Chris Gayle, Imran Tahir, Mohammed Nabi among others who participate in both leagues will have to choose one tournament over the other.

Alex Hales breakfast controversy

England batsman Alex Hales, who played for the Islamabad United, recently took a cheeky jibe at the PCB for the food that was provided to him. He took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of the limited food ordered to him and wrote ‘Toast, omelette, and baked beans’ in the caption. The photo shared by him included two eggs and a slice of bread.

After facing criticism for his complains about food, Hales clarified the incident by saying that his Instagram story was misinterpreted. Downplaying all the outcry over the 'Alex Hales breakfast' story, the Englishman said that the food and hospitality in Pakistan have been top notch and hoped that his justification clears the misinterpretation.

It seems Alex Hales might not have been happy with the quality of food served to him at breakfast time during the PSL #PSL6 pic.twitter.com/qcAsaWpdBZ — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 4, 2021

It was one meal where the order was incorrect.. I found it funny, nothing more. The food and hospitality here has been excellent, hope this clears it up 👍🏼 — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) March 4, 2021

Image source: PSL Twitter

