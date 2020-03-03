The Debate
PSL Better Than IPL In Fast Bowling Talent: England Batsman Alex Hales

Cricket News

Alex Hales was quoted as saying that the quality of pace bowling in PSL is better than that in IPL. He also stated that the IPL had way better spinners.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
PSL

Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq recently posted a statement given by Karachi Kings’ English recruit Alex Hales on his Twitter account. England opener Alex Hales was quoted as saying that the quality of pace bowling in PSL is better than that in IPL. Alex Hales, who went unsold in the previous edition of IPL, also stated that the IPL had better spinners. However, he said that PSL is the ‘toughest you will face anywhere in the world’ when it comes to seam bowlers.

Pakistan Super League (PSL): Preview  

Pakistan Super League (PSL) just started and just like Indian Premier League, it’s getting a lot of support from cricket fans. The fifth edition is more special because it’s the first time that all the matches of PSL are being played in Pakistan. In the past, most matches of the tournament were played in UAE. According to PSL’s official website, cricket fans from all over the world are attending the cricket matches in large numbers. The tournament is looking more competitive and all the teams are giving their best in every match.

Multan Sultans are currently leading the PSL points table with a win-loss record of 4-1 in the 5 matches they have played so far. Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars are at the last spot of the points table. The team has played three matches until now and have lost all of them. Alex Hales’ Karachi Kings, on the other hand, are at third spot with six points. They have registered a win-loss record of 3-2 in the 5 matches they have played so far.

First Published:
