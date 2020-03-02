IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Greeted With Thunderous Applause At Chennai Airport; Watch Video

With the New Zealand series done and dusted, the focus now shifts to the IPL 2020 which gets underway at the end of March 2020. Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings will begin the campaign on the opening day against defending champions Mumbai Indians. The preparations are already underway with Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu having already joined the team's training camp. On Sunday, Chennai Super Kings was boosted by the return of their captain back MS Dhoni, who reached Chennai to begin preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni receives rousing applause on his return

Every goose shall bump with First Day First Show feels! Just #StartTheWhistles! #HomeSweetDen 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/DpQBIqahZe — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 1, 2020

After been absent from cricket for almost 8 months, MS Dhoni will make his return to the game as he gears up for the upcoming IPL 2020. Chennai Super Kings on Sunday took to social media and posted a video of MS Dhoni arriving at the Chennai airport. Following his entry into the hotel, Dhoni is seen greeted by staff members and was accompanied by CSK team manager Russell Radhakrishnan as he made his way into the hotel. A yellow flower bouquet was also presented to MS Dhoni on his return.

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who was bought at the IPL 2020 auction for a whopping tally of ₹6.75 crore, also arrived in Chennai along with Ambati Rayudu and Karn Sharma.

MS Dhoni CSK return: MS Dhoni eyes international return with IPL 2020 performance

Having not played competitive cricket since India's World Cup 2019 exit in July last year, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and India head coach Ravi Shastri said that MS Dhoni international future depends on his performances in IPL 2020. According to a report by a leading publication, the former India captain is expected to practice for a couple of weeks with the likes of Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu among others.

CSK team 2020: CSK acquire Piyush Chawla, Sam Curran, Josh Hazelwood ahead of IPL 2020

CSK made some smart moves in the IPL 2020 auction. CSK team 2020 will feature new signings like young English all-rounder Sam Curran and Australian pace ace Josh Hazlewood. CSK team also acquired the services of Piyush Chawla and R Sai Kishore. CSK retained the core of the 2019 IPL side for their IPL 2020 season. They would hope that the current set of players can lead them to glory.

CSK team 2020: Full squad

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni (Captain), N Jagadeesan

Batsmen: Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Piyush Chawla, R Sai Kishore

All-rounders: Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma