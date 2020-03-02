IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada Likely To Miss First Week For Delhi Capitals After Groin Injury

Ahead of the IPL 2020, the Delhi Capitals will be a little worried as their strike pacer Kagiso Rabada has suffered a groin injury during the ongoing Australia tour of South Africa 2019/20. Rabada suffered the injury during the final T20I of the series which was won by the visitors. Rabada has now been ruled out of action for a period of of four weeks.

Kagiso Rabada to miss first week of IPL 2020?

In a media release by the ICC, it has been reported that Kagiso Rabada's groin strain has been confirmed by Cricket South Africa's chief medical officer. It has been predicted that the pacer will heal from his injury in approximately four weeks, which will consequently lead to Rabada missing out on the Australia ODIs and the three-match India ODI series that the Proteas were going to visit the subcontinent for. The timeline for Rabada's recovery lines up with the beginning of IPL 2020 where Rabada is due to join the Delhi Capitals.

The Delhi Capitals will be heavily relying on Kagiso Rabada's services as the Proteas pacer helped the team get some important wins under their belt in IPL 2019. In that season, Rabada took 25 wickets in just 12 matches and was second only to CSK's Imran Tahir in the race for the Purple Cap. If Rabada does not completely recover in four weeks, he may miss the Capitals' matches against the Kings XI on March 30 and the Knight Riders on April 3.

Delhi Capitals team 2020

The Delhi Capitals team 2020 will be led by Shreyas Iyer and some of the big names playing for the team in IPL 2020 are Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, and Marcus Stoinis. Former captains of Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane have also been traded to the Capitals for IPL 2020.

The Capitals kick off their IPL 2020 campaign by playing the Kings XI Punjab on March 30 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

