PSL In Shambles: Fans Steal Stadium Assets Worth Lakhs, Govt Refuses To Provide Security

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 has now shifted to Karachi and Lahore, which will be the hosts for the tournament until the 20th league stage fixture. Karachi has already hosted several matches, and Lahore is scheduled to host its first fixture on Sunday, February 26th.

However, before the first match in Lahore, security equipment worth Rs 10 lakh, including cameras, cables, and batteries, was stolen from the Gaddafi Stadium. This theft has dealt a blow to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which has registered a case.

Moreover, local media reports suggest that the Punjab government has demanded a substantial sum of money from the PCB in the form of security bills before the first PSL match in Lahore. If the government does not waive off the security bills, the PCB may have to shift the match to another venue. Karachi has already seen empty stadiums during matches on weekdays and if the remaining games are moved there, the PCB may incur further losses.

The upcoming match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will begin at 7:30 PM IST, and the venue will also host Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, and Multan Sultans on February 27, March 1, and 4, respectively. Lahore will also host the final league stage fixture between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings on March 12, along with the Qualifier, two Eliminators, and the final of the tournament on March 19.

Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2023

The Lahore Qalandars, who are the defending champions, have been playing well and are currently ranked 3rd in the points table. Led by Shaheen Afridi, the team has won 2 out of their 3 matches in the tournament so far. They started their campaign with a narrow one-run victory against the Multan Sultans in the opening game. However, they suffered a heavy defeat of 67 runs in their second match. The Qalandars bounced back in their third game and secured a convincing 63-run win against the Quetta Gladiators, who are led by Sarfaraz Ahmed.

At the top of the points table are the Multan Sultans with 4 wins out of 5 matches, while Islamabad United, captained by Babar Azam, have 3 wins from 4 matches and are in second place. The Karachi Kings are ranked fifth, while the Quetta Gladiators are struggling at the bottom of the table.

Image: Twitter/PSL