Financial Dispute Between PCB And Interim Government Leads To PSL Looking For New Venue

The interim Punjab government of Pakistan is reportedly demanding the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to pay a whopping PKR 450 million (US $1,723,000 approx.) towards security costs, which has led to reports claiming that the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held in Karachi. The remainder of PSL 2023 is likely to be held in Karachi due to the financial dispute between PCB and the interim Punjab government. ESPN Cricinfo reported that the decision on the matter will be taken on Friday after a meeting with the franchise owners.

The interim Punjab government is said to have demanded the amount as security costs to host matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi. The amount reportedly includes the money spent by the government to hold matches in Multan. This comes at a time when Punjab has hosted more PSL and international games since the return of the sport to Pakistan.

PCB is reportedly reluctant to pay for the security costs

The report also mentioned that PCB previously agreed to pay PKR 50 million with the previous government, which was dissolved towards the end of January. While the board paid the amount, a PCB official informed that the board doesn’t need to pay for the security costs as they are only required to pay for the catering to the security personnel. The catering cost is understood to be PKR 30 million (US $115,000 approx.).

While the PCB is understood to have agreed to pay for the catering, the board is reluctant to pay for the security. The cricket governing body in the country considers the security costs to be a responsibility of the government. In case the catering bill is to be paid, a fraction of the bill is also understood to be paid by the franchise owners.

However, moving the entire tournament to Karachi seems to be a more likely option as it will save money for both stakeholders. The first 12 matches of the ongoing edition of PSL have been played in Karachi and Multan. Lahore is scheduled to host its first match this season on February 26, while the first game in Rawalpindi will be held on March 1.