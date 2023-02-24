Wasim Akram Kicks Sofa During Angry Outburst In PSL, Gets Called Out For Being 'cry Baby’

Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram is being criticized for his angry outburst during the Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 match. After Akram’s Kings ended up on the losing side in a last-ball thriller, the former Pakistani captain kicked the sofa kept in front of him in the team’s dugout. As the video of the Karachi Kings coach went viral on social media, he was called out for being a ‘cry baby’ by his fans.

Alongside the fans, Akram also received flak from the former PCB chief Ramiz Raza for his outburst. As reported by Cricket Pakistan, Raza said, “You can't do anything while sitting outside. You have to back the players you have selected. You need to analyse things with a cool head. These gestures only create more frustration”.

"It is better to be not in public view"

“Plus, it doesn't look good in terms of optics, if you can't control your temper, which is most important in this position, so it is better to be not in public view,” he asserted,” he added. This was the fourth loss of the 2023 PSL season for Karachi Kings. The team has registered only one win so far this season, courtesy of Lahore Qalandar’s 67-run loss on February 19.

Having said that, here’s a look at the viral video of Wasim Akram and the reactions it received.

what is this cry baby behavior ? setting bad example for youngsters. How could a person like him kicking objects infront of tv ? — Abbasi ^D Proud Rebel^ (@rukanejamat) February 22, 2023

@wasimakramlive

Once loser always loser — Akki1115 (@Akki11151) February 23, 2023

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans climbed to the top of the PSL standings with their win against the Kings, which was their fourth victory of the season. They sit at the top of the points table with four wins and one loss at an NRR of +1.722. Islamabad United are currently second with two wins and a loss in three games, with an NRR of +0.284.

As of Friday morning, Lahore Qalandar stood at third with two wins and a defeat in three matches, but an NRR of -0.050. Peshawar Zalmi sat a place above Karachi with two wins and two losses in four games. On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators are at the bottom of the standings with one win and three defeats in four games.