PSL Mimics IPL With 'fan Parks' Debut In Upcoming 2020 Competition

The upcoming fifth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be the first-ever to be entirely held in Pakistan. Previously, the tournament was either entirely scheduled in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) or co-hosted with Pakistan. As fans eagerly await the premier T20 event, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the introduction of ‘fan parks’ in the tournament.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

PSL to replicate IPL by creating ‘fan parks’ for the upcoming season

Followers of Indian Premier League (IPL) are already familiar with the concept of fan parks. The first-ever IPL fan park was introduced in the 2015 season and has been a regular feature of the cash-rich tournament since then. Such parks are built in selected areas across the country to give fans a stadium-like experience. People gather in thousands in such parks to view IPL matches on a giant screen.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

After witnessing massive success from such zones in IPL, PCB has decided to launch the same in their own T20 tournament. An official from PCB claimed that the move will prove to be highly profitable and it will also bring fans closer to the action. According to reports, the fan parks for PSL will be created in Peshawar and Quetta. Just like IPL, PCB is planning to create these fan parks in places where people will not be able to witness their favourite team in action.

Also Read | PCB Overlooks Top Foreign Players' Security Concerns To Host PSL 2020 Entirely In Pakistan

PSL 2020

The upcoming season of PSL will start from February 20 with a match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. A total of 36 matches will be played across 30 days between six participating teams.

IPL 2020

Meanwhile, the upcoming 13th season of IPL is scheduled to be played between March 29 and May 24. Like previous editions, 60 matches will be played in a double round-robin and play-offs format between eight franchises.

And that brings us to the END of the @Vivo_India #IPLAuction - Some interesting buys & big monies spent here in Kolkata. More to follow...👏👏 pic.twitter.com/NfaJKm2gyN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Star In ODI World XI Of The Decade (2010-2019)