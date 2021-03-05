PSL Postponed: Chris Lynn Leads List Of IPL 2021 Stars Staring At Financial Losses

The Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL 2021) season was postponed on Thursday, March 4 with immediate effect by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The decision was made after three new cricketers were tested positive for the contagious coronavirus disease. According to reports, the tournament will now be played sometime later in the year, subjected to the prevailing coronavirus situation.

PSL postponed as confirmed by PCB

📢 HBL PSL 6 POSTPONED



PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Director – Commercial and Babar Hamid, will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3pm to provide further updates.



Read more:https://t.co/GM68WWmnT8



#HBLPSL6 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 4, 2021

PSL postponed: Impact on IPL-bound PSL 2021 players

Several cricketers including Chris Lynn and Chris Gayle among others who are slated to take part in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season, also played the PSL 2021 event for their respective franchises. However, the players are expected to incur huge financial losses over the postponement of PSL 2021, should the tournament fail to continue anytime this year.

The PSL 2021 season was expected to feature 34 matches, including 30 league stage games, three playoffs and a final. The season was brought to disruption after 14 matches were already played out across different Pakistan venues. As per reports, if the PSL 2021 season is not carried out in the future, the players are set to lose out on a major portion of their salaries.

Chris Lynn was among the biggest earning IPL star who played the PSL 2021 season before it got postponed due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, players like David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Chris Gayle, Rashid Khan among several others opted themselves out of the tournament either midway or the beginning due to their national commitments. Here is a look at the list of some top IPL 2021 cricketers who participated in PSL 2021 along with their salary packages.

Chris Lynn (Multan Sultans) – Platinum: US$130,000-US$170,000

Dan Christian (Karachi Kings) – Diamond: US$60,000-US$85,000

Chris Gayle (Quetta Gladiators) – Platinum: US$130,000-US$170,000

Rashid Khan (Lahore Qalandars) – Platinum: US$130,000-US$170,000

Chris Lynn IPL 2021 contract

Chris Lynn was among the 18 stars retained by the Mumbai Indians franchise for the IPL 2021 season. The cricketer was part of their 2020 line-up, however, he was benched through the entire season. As per the retentions, the Chris Lynn IPL 2021 contract is worth US$280,000.

Daniel Christian IPL 2021 contract

Daniel Christian was purchased by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise at the IPL 2021 auction. As per the auction proceedings, the Daniel Christian IPL 2021 contract is worth US$672,960.

IPL 2021 list of sold players

More than 60 players were sold at the auction. Several franchises enhanced their squads with smart purchases after they announced their retentions back in January. Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell were among the top draws at the auction as they garnered much interest from the franchises.

Top buys among IPL 2021 list of sold players

Image source: PSL Twitter

