PCB Is Incompetent: Shoaib Akhtar Lashes Out Pak Board Over PSL Postponement Due To COVID

Lashing out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for failing to ensure the sanctity of the bio-secure bubble, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar demanded an inquiry against the medical panel on Thursday. The former Pakistani speedster minced no words as he raised questions over the competency of the PCB and its chairman Ehsan Mani. Akhtar remarked that the board was using Wasim Khan as a scapegoat after the PSL had to be postponed due to a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

"The PSL is no more. Why can't it happen? Now is the time for blame game. This was the responsibility of the medical panel to ensure the sanctity of the bio-secure bubble. There should be a strict investigation against the medical panel. They have not only damaged Pakistan but they have also risked lives. They should not be spared at all," Akhtar said in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

"Secondly, they are now blaming Wasim Khan, forcing him to answer the tough questions? But who brought in Wasim Khan? It was Ehsan Mani. This is Ehsan Mani's responsibilty. Where is Ehsan Mani? He should be answering the questions but he is blaming Wasim Khan," he added.

Launching a scathing attack against the PCB's inability to ensure smooth PSL, Akhtar remarked that the board is 'incompetent.' The 'Rawalpindi Express' also alleged that the bubble was being breached continuously as several players had been sneaking out of their hotel rooms and claimed that even outsiders were visiting the hotel. Akhtar also claimed that weddings were being held in the same hotel where the players were residing.

"PCB is incompetent. PCB is that institution in the world, whose incompetency cannot be questioned at all. There is only one guy who is logical and wants to help Pakistan Cricket - Wasim Khan. There is no one else who can handle the PCB. I had told Wasim Khan to change the medical panel. Didn't PCB have the intellect to book one hotel to ensure the bio-secure bubble?" Shoaib Akhtar said.

PSL 2021 postponed

PSL 2021 was postponed on Thursday with immediate effect after three new players tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total tally to seven. Giving further clarification on the same, the Pakistan Cricket Board cited the health and wellbeing of all participants as the reason to postpone the event. This decision was made in consultation with the team owners.

The sixth edition of the tournament has been abruptly postponed after a series of COVID-19 cases after PCB had officially confirmed that that three new cricketers from two different teams had tested positive for the disease, taking the total tally to seven. The first case was reported by the PCB on March 1 when Australian legspinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive for the virus before match 12 of the season. At the time of postponement, only 14 games were completed in the PSL 2021.

