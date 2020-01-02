PUN Vs DEL Dream11 Ranji Trophy Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Details

Punjab will face Delhi in a Round 4 fixture of the Elite Group A and B in the Ranji Trophy 2019-20. The match will be played at PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, January 3 at 9:30 AM IST. Shikhar Dhawan will captain the Delhi and Mandeep Singh will lead the Punjab side. Let us take a look at their PUN vs DEL Dream 11 squads and other details.

PUN vs DEL preview

Punjab are currently sitting on the top of the Elite Group A & B points table with 17 points in their kitty. They have won two games and drawn one in the campaign so far. The form of Shubman Gill, Gurkeerat Singh and skipper Mandeep Singh with the bat will be crucial for the team's chances of winning their third match of the campaign.

Delhi is lying on the 11th position on the points table with 1 win, 1 loss and 1 draw from their three matches so far. They won their last encounter against Hyderabad by 7 wickets. The return of Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma have brought stability in the Delhi side which was evident in their win over Hyderabad. Against Punjab, Delhi will once again have to bring their A-game to the field if they want to climb up the ladder.

PUN vs DEL Dream11

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Kunal Chandela, Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana, Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat (wk), Kunwar Bidhuri, Ishant Sharma, Simarjeet Singh, Pawan Suyal, Navdeep Saini, Shivam Sharma, Hiten Dalal, Tejas Baroka, Shivank Vashisht, Vikas Mishra, Pradeep Sangwan.

Punjab: Sanvir Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddarth Kaul, Mandeep Singh (C), Anmol Malhotra (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Sharma, Baltej Singh, Karan Kaila, Maninder Singh, Vinay Choudhary, Anmolpreet Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Sharad Lumba, Abhishek Gupta, Mayank Markande, Arshdeep Singh, Rohan Marwaha, Akul Pandove.

PUN vs DEL Dream11 team

Batsman: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain), Mandeep Singh, Dhruv Shorey

Allrounders: Gurkeerat Singh, Nitish Rana

Wicketkeeper: Anuj Rawat

Bowlers: Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini

PUN vs DEL Dream11 prediction

Delhi are favourites to win the match but Punjab will be expected to put up fight on their home ground

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.