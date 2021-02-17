Punjab Franchise Changes Name, Unveils New Logo Ahead Of IPL 2021 Auctions

In spite of having a few impressive seasons in the competition, the Punjab-based franchise of the Indian Premier League have failed to lay their hands on the coveted championship trophy. The side had an underwhelming run last year as well, where they failed to finish in the top four after the group stage. In an attempt to turn their fortunes around, they have introduced a major change in their team name, and now, the Mohali-based franchise have changed their name as well as unveiled a new logo ahead of the IPL 2021 mini-auction.

'Punjab Kings'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, actress as well as co-owner of Punjab Priety Zinta unveiled the new logo of the 2014 finalists and then went on to mention that this new year, she had hinted that 2021 was going to be the year of new beginnings after which she informed the fans and viewers about the team's new name and logo as promised earlier.

Furthermore, the 'Lakshya' actress added that she is super thrilled and excited to share their new vibe with friends, fans & well-wishers.

This new year I had hinted that 2021 was going 2 b d yr of new beginnings. So here is our new name & logo as promised. Now Sadda Punjab will be #PunjabKings. I’m super thrilled & excited to share r new vibe wit r friends, fans & well wishers. #SaddaPunjab #PBKS @PunjabKingsIPL pic.twitter.com/1gKTRVBsUZ — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 17, 2021

The players released by Punjab

The Punjab franchise had decided to part ways with a few of their overseas recruits including the likes of Australian power-hitter Glenn Maxwell, New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham, West Indies frontline pacer Sheldon Cottrell and, Afghan mystery spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman.

IPL auction date and time information

The BCCI had announced on January 27 that the forthcoming IPL 2021 auction will take place in Chennai. The IPL auction date and time were confirmed on the Indian Premier League's social media account. The event will take place on February 18. According to the Star Sports Network, the live telecast of the program will begin at 2 PM (IST) while the auction will begin from 3 PM (IST) onwards.

