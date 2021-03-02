Punjab Kings Upset About No Mohali In IPL 2021 Venues List, Sweat Over No Home Advantage

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season is likely to commence sometime in April, i.e. a few weeks after the conclusion of England’s ongoing tour of India. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to come with an entire tournament schedule at the upcoming general council meeting. According to reports, the IPL and BCCI officials have already reserved six venues for the IPL 2021 season, which does not include the home bases of Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings hopeful of hosting home games at home ground Mohali

While speaking with InsideSport, a top Punjab Kings official said that the BCCI is yet to make an official confirmation regarding IPL 2021 venues. Referring to the media reports, the official expressed his concern of Mohali being omitted by BCCI from their reserved venues. The official claimed that the franchise is keen on hosting their home matches at their own home ground instead of playing games at away or neutral stadiums.

The Punjab Kings official explained that they are keen to play at Mohali so that they can have their “home advantage”. The member claimed that they are talking with the BCCI on a daily basis regarding the possible inclusion of Mohali as one of the IPL 2021 venues. The official also expressed his hope that the BCCI will inform them before making any final decision regarding the same.

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle among Punjab Kings players for IPL 2021

On January 20, the Punjab Kings announced a list of all their retentions for the IPL 2021 season. They retained 16 of their IPL 2020 stars ahead of the 2021 auction, including captain KL Rahul and star-attractions like Chris Gayle, Mohammad Shami, Nicholas Pooran and Mayank Agarwal. At the auction on February 18, they made nine further additions to their squad in the form of Jhye Richardson, Dawid Malan among others. Here is a look at the list of all Punjab Kings players for the upcoming much-awaited IPL 2021 season.

Punjab Kings players for IPL 2021, watch video

Punjab Kings new logo, watch video

Nave andaaz hor wakhre josh de naal 🎺

swagat karo #PunjabKings da 💥👑🤩#SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/IVvmsx56Qb — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 17, 2021

Image source: IPLT20.COM

