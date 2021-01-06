Quinton De Kock Wary Of 'bubble Life Fallout' Ahead Of Historic Tour Of Pakistan

A professional cricketer has to deal with several challenges considering the tight schedule in international cricket. While being on the road constantly takes a toll on a player, doing the same amidst the coronavirus pandemic makes it even more demanding. South African captain Quinton de Kock recently spoke about the impact that the bio-bubble is going to have on the players during their upcoming Pakistan tour.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2021: Quinton de Kock names the toughest challenge that his team will face in Pakistan

South Africa are scheduled for two Test matches in Pakistan, which will be followed by a three-match ODI series. The first Test of the Pakistan vs South Africa 2021 series is slated to be played from January 26. The Proteas just wrapped up a Test series against Sri Lanka and will travel to Pakistan after a short break. Captain Quinton de Kock, in a virtual press conference, spoke about how living in the bio-bubble can have a significant impact on the mindset of an individual.

The wicketkeeper-batsman mentioned how there are several things related to living in such a bio-bubble that make it an unsettling process for the players. He also acknowledged that is a challenging task to live in such an environment for such a long period of time. Luckily, the contingent will get a breather before they fly to Pakistan on January 15.

The 28-year-old highlighted the fact that the players would only be home for approximately two weeks in the coming three months, which makes it even more difficult. According to de Kock, the lockdown will be the biggest challenge that his side will have to deal with in Pakistan. The left-hander stated that he was pumped about playing cricket in the country, but he was just a tad concerned about the off-field circumstances.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka result

Hosts South Africa, who were going through a dry spell in Test match cricket, came out with a clinical performance against Sri Lanka in the two-match series. Faf du Plessis slammed a stellar 199 alongside Dean Elgar, who also chipped in with a crucial 95 in the opening Test of the series which helped the home team to register a comprehensive win. Faf du Plessis failed to replicate the same success on the second Test, however, Dean Elgar stepped up yet again and scored his 13th century to help South Africa whitewash the visitors.

The @betway Test Series is a wrap and your #Proteas ended off in style with an emphatic 2 - 0 scoreline, winning the second match by 10 wickets. 👏

— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 5, 2021

Quinton de Kock career stats

The Quinton de Kock career stats make for a staggering read. Having played 49 Test matches so far, the batsman has amassed 2,962 runs in the format with 5 centuries and 21 half-centuries. When it comes to white-ball cricket, he has scored 5,135 runs in 121 ODIs. In the shortest format of the game, the stylish left-hander has 1,303 runs to his name in 47 T20Is.

