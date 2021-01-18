R Ashwin & Bumrah Look To Rediscover Their Rhythm Ahead Of England Series Selection

Two of Team India's frontline bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin ended up missing the ongoing fourth and final Test match against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane due to injuries.

While the pace spearhead was rested due to an abdominal strain, the veteran off-spinner is warming the bench due to a back strain that he had picked up during his heroic innings in the previous contest at the SCG.

'Warm-up'

However, the duo is leaving no stone unturned to get ready for the upcoming four-match home Test series against England starting February 5 as they were seen warming up at the Gabba.

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle, both Ashwin and Bumrah were seen getting into the groove as they tried to rediscover their rhythm with the ball in hand. Take a look.

.@Jaspritbumrah93 & @ashwinravi99 were seen getting into the groove at The Gabba earlier in the day 🏟️



Seems like the warm-up for #INDvENG is already underway 😃 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/4jnZCPRzXn — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2021

England tour of India 2020/21

England will be visiting India for an all-format bilateral series that will go on for almost two months. The grueling tour with the English cricket team comprises four Test matches, five T20Is, and three ODIs up until March 28. The five-match Test series will also constitute a major part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

The tour kicks off with the first Test that will be played in Chennai's M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Meanwhile, the entire bilateral series has been restricted to just three venues by the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI committee. In an official statement by the Indian board, the decision for limited venues was made due to the coronavirus crisis that is prevailing in the country. The venues decided for the series are Chennai’s M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Ahmedabad’s Sardar Patel Stadium, and Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Here's the entire schedule of England's tour of India:

Test series

1st Test: 5th-9th Feb (Chennai)

2nd Test: 13th-17th Feb (Chennai)

3rd Test: 24th-28th Feb (Ahmedabad)

4th Test: 4th 8th Mar (Ahmedabad)

T20I series

1st T20I: 12th Mar (Ahmedabad)

2nd T20I: 14th Mar (Ahmedabad)

3rd T20I: 16th Mar (Ahmedabad)

4th T20I: 18th Mar (Ahmedabad)

5th T20I: 20th Mar (Ahmedabad)

ODI series

1st ODI: 23rd Mar (Pune)

2nd ODI: 26th Mar (Pune)

3rd ODI: 28th Mar (Pune)

