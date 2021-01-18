Shane Warne Suspicious Over Debutant Natarajan's No-balls At The Gabba, Hints At Foul Play

Amidst the fight for the Border Gavaskar Trophy down under which has entered the final day, veteran Australian spinner Shane Warne has now turned the spotlight towards debutant Natarajan, raising questions over his play in Brisbane. While a nervous Natarajan, who made his Test debut at the Gabba and also played his first games in Blue during the same tour, Shane Warne has hinted at severe foul play by the 29-year-old speedster. The former spinner expressed intrigue over the no-balls bowled by Natarajan in the final Test which began on Friday.

Natarajan, who bagged three wickets in the first innings while giving away 78 runs and remained wicket-less in the second innings, bowled 6 no-balls in the first innings of the match. Reacting to the same, Warne who was commentating during the game, said that the no-balls caught his eye since they were 'miles over' the crease. Citing that five of the illegal deliveries were on the first ball of the over, Warne's remarks suggested of foul play by the debutant.

"Something that’s caught my eye when Natarajan was bowling. He’s bowled 7 no-balls & they’ve all been big ones. 5 of them have been off the first ball & they’re miles over. We’ve all bowled no-balls, but 5 of them off the 1st ball of an over is interesting,” Warne said on air.

Warne's remarks did not seem to have gone down well with netizens as they slammed the Australian for his 'baseless' allegations. Here are some of the reactions:

Shane warne does most annoying commentary. — metternich (@mettern07518483) January 18, 2021

@ShaneWarne some of your colleagues have very bad record including yourself on and off the field, don't see the Indian cricketers with same mindset. Don't you understand present team of freshers given reply with their performance. Tomorro will see real game. #bhogleharsha — Soorya (@Ravisastri2) January 18, 2021

@ShaneWarne First teach the manerse for on field for your own nation mates. Then come to doubt the real talent @Natarajan_91, just read about his hard work and dedication before pointing about his no-ball's. He came frm such a place and shining at international level is a pride — Gowtham Gnanavelu (@GowthamG56) January 18, 2021

You should b silent sometimes....bigmouth — SINGH@super 🦁 (@Chandan52975946) January 18, 2021

@ShaneWarne ...he oldie....think twice before any allegations on indian players...stop playing dirty tactics and targeting the debutant of india.. — vicky thube (@vickythube6) January 18, 2021

India needs 328 to clinch the trophy

After an impressive start to their innings, the home team were finally bundled out for 294. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side needs 328 runs to register a momentous series win Down Under. The fifth and final day of the two-month-long tour is also expected to be marred with rain as per the weather forecast. After a humiliating loss in the first match of the Test series at Adelaide, India came back strong to register a clinical victory on Boxing Day at the MCG. Courageous play by Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari saw the Men in Blue tie the third game at the SCG. If India wins the fourth Test or even manage to bag a draw, the Men in Blue led by stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane will retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Australia needs to rattle the Indian batting lineup on Tuesday to clinch the silverware.

