R Ashwin Equals THIS Former Pakistan Captain For Man Of The Series Awards In Test Cricket

India's veteran off-spinner R Ashwin has successfully established himself as a force to reckon with, especially when it comes to Test match cricket. The 34-year-old contributed significantly during the recently concluded India vs England Test series and was instrumental in the home team clinching the crucial victory. He was also adjudged as the Player of the Series for his exploits with both bat and ball.

R Ashwin equals Imran Khan's Man of the Series record

The prominent player won his eighth Man of the Series award in the longer format. Over the years, he was emerged to be team India's frontline spinner and has also chipped in with useful contributions with the bat. Ashwin looks to be in scintillating form at the moment, and his performances against Australia and England have helped the team tremendously.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant Has EPIC Commentary Advice For Harsha Bhogle After England Tests: WATCH

With eight Man of the Series awards, the Indian spinner has now equalled former Pakistan captain Imran Khan's record of achieving the feat eight times. The off-spinner is now third in the list of players to receive the award most number of times in their careers. Legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan occupies the top spot in the list with eleven Player of the Series awards. While it remains to be seen is Ashwin surpasses the ex-cricketer to claim the number one spot, he has a solid chance of doing so considering his age and consistency.

R Ashwin Test wickets

The star bowler has now become the fourth highest wicket-taker for India with 409 wickets to his name in Tests. Moreover, he is the fastest Indian bowler to register 400 wickets in the format. He also has an impressive average of 24.7 in red-ball cricket and has picked up 30 five-wickets hauls for team India.

ALSO READ | 59 Wickets By Two Indian Spinners Was Reflection How Difficult It Was: Silverwood

ICC World Test Championship final 2021

India have advanced to the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final after pocketing the four-match Test series against England. They will battle it out against New Zealand for the ultimate prize. The match is scheduled to be played between June 18 and 22 in England. There is no confirmation available on the venue for the ICC World Test Championship final 2021.

ALSO READ | Joe Root Vows To Take Lessons From Test Series Loss, Thanks India For The Hospitality

A look at the Delhi Capitals players for IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals players for IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, and M Siddharth.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar Says England Must 'learn The Art' Of Playing Spin In The Sub-continent

Image source: PTI

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.