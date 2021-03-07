Joe Root Vows To Take Lessons From Test Series Loss, Thanks India For The Hospitality

England Test skipper Joe Root has expressed gratitude after the recently-concluded four-match Test series against India where his side ended up suffering a bitter defeat by a 3-1 margin despite drawing first blood in Chennai by a comprehensive 227 runs.

'Thank you for the hospitality: Joe Root

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Root wrote that he and his team have a lot to take and learn from this tour and that they will keep pushing to improve as individuals and as a team. The number three batsman then congratulated Team India on the series win and concluded by thanking India for the hospitality.

A lot to take and learn from this tour - we’ll keep pushing to improve as individuals and as a team.



Congratulations to a top class India team on the series win and thank you for the hospitality 🇮🇳 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/bkbFsKhuOK — Joe Root (@root66) March 7, 2021

As of now, the 2019 World Cup winner might be heading back to England as he has not been included in the English squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series. However, it remains to be seen whether he will be in the scheme of things for the three-match ODI series that succeeds the T20I series which will also be the final leg of this grueling tour.

India Vs England: Five-match T20I series

After total dominance in the recent Test series, the Indian team will be looking to continue their splendid run in the shortest format of the game. All the matches of the shortest format will be contested at the renovated Motera Stadium that had hosted the famous World Cup 2011 quarterfinal clash between eventual champions India and the then world champions Australia where the Men In Blue had brought curtains down on the Aussies' 12-year reign as world champions.

Coming back to the England T20I series, both former T20 world champions will be competing in a five-match series as a part of their preparations for the upcoming edition of the ICC T20 World Cup that will be hosted in India later this year i.e. in October-November.

Here are the fixtures of the five-match T20I series:

1st T20I: 12th Mar (Ahmedabad)

2nd T20I: 14th Mar (Ahmedabad)

3rd T20I: 16th Mar (Ahmedabad)

4th T20I: 18th Mar (Ahmedabad)

5th T20I: 20th Mar (Ahmedabad)

