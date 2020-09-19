R Ashwin Gives It Back To Netizen Asking Him To Follow Mitchell Starc's Path

Ravichandran Ashwin gave a quirky reply to a netizen who had schooled him after Australian pace spearhead Michell Starc had avoided a 'Mankading' incident when he did not run out Adil Rashid who had come out of his crease at the non-strikers' end while the bowler was about to bowl during the recently concluded third ODI between arch-rivals England and Australia. In what was a nail-biting series decider, the left-arm quick displayed great sportsmanship while bowling, before sealing the game with some crucial hits with the bat. He let the wrist-spinner off with a warning.

'I believe in fighting': Ravichandran Ashwin

While the frontline speedster's actions were praised by netizens online, a netizen came forward and took a dig at Ravichandran Ashwin by asking him to learn something from the 2015 World Cup winner and also told him this is how the game of cricket is played. However, when it was noticed by the veteran offie, he gave a befitting yet witty reply.

The Test specialist wrote that he believes in fighting the good fight and at the same time, also asked the netizen to wait till the day after and the Tamil Nadu cricketer will get back to him on this. 'Ash' concluded by saying that he would like to give a day to himself.

I believe in fighting the good fight but wait till the day after and I will get back to you on this. I would like to give a day to myself.🙏 https://t.co/2LJufUNAnX — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 16, 2020



R Ashwin & the infamous 'Mankading' incident

Ravi Ashwin was a part of the infamous 'Mankading' incident during the IPL 2019 when the 2008 winners Rajasthan and the 2014 finalists Punjab had locked horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. It so happened that he had run out star English batsman Jos Buttler when the latter had walked out of his crease while Ashwin was about to deliver the ball. What really stood out here was that the then Punjab skipper had dislodged the bails without even giving a formal warning to the batsman. Buttler's wicket was the turning point as Punjab won the contest but R Ashwin was criticised for his action by former cricketers and experts. However, there were many who had backed him as well.

R Ashwin in IPL 2020

The veteran offie was released by Punjab during the IPL 2020 Auctions that were held in December last year. He had led the 2014 runners-up in the previous two editions but could not do anything exceptional as KXIP failed to make the playoffs on both occasions. The Test specialist was roped in by Delhi for the upcoming season.

