'Took A Lot Of Courage': Delhi Capitals Boss Recalls R Ashwin's 'Mankading' Incident

Delhi Capitals' boss Parth Jindal hailed veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's courage to 'Mankad' Jos Buttler during IPL 2019.

Ravi Ashwin was a part of the infamous 'Mankading' incident during the IPL 2019 when the 2008 winners Rajasthan Royals and the 2014 finalists Kings XI Punjab had locked horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. It so happened that he had run out star English batsman Jos Buttler when the latter had walked out of his crease while Ashwin was about to deliver the ball. What really stood out here was that the then KXIP skipper had dislodged the bails without even giving a formal warning to the batsman. Buttler's wicket was the turning point as Punjab won the contest but R Ashwin was criticised for his action by former cricketers and experts. However, there were many who had backed him as well.



'Took a lot of courage': Parth Jindal

“Rules are rules and every batsman should follow them. What Ashwin did on that occasion ( took a lot of courage, frankly, I don’t know whether I would have done the same. It will not be right for me to comment on it as a lot has been said already,” Jindal was quoted by Gulf News.

The veteran offie was released by Punjab during the IPL 2020 Auctions that were held in December last year. He had led the 2014 runners-up in the previous two editions but could not do anything exceptional as KXIP failed to make the playoffs on both occasions. The Test specialist was roped in by the Delhi Capitals for the upcoming season.

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

The Capitals had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up CSK in Qualifier 2. At the same time, a new look Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had also made it to the playoffs for the first time after seven years.

They will be hoping to climb two more steps this time around. Delhi will also have the services of two of their new recruits who are Team India's current Test specialists as well i.e. Ravichandran Ashwin and, Ajinkya Rahane.

Just like the previous edition, the Capitals will be led by the young skipper Shreyas Iyer and they will be hoping to go all the way this time around.

