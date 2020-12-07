Tom Curran Joins England Teammate Tom Banton In Quitting BBL 2020 Over 'biobubble Fatigue'

England all-rounder Tom Curran, who was slated to play for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League 2020 (BBL 2020), has opted out of the upcoming season. The cricketer cited ‘bio-bubble fatigue’ as the reason behind his exit from the tournament. While issuing an official statement, Tom Curran said that he has been a part of one bio-bubble or the other since July this year and will now be returning home to be with his family.

BBL 2020: Tom Curran opts out of Big Bash League schedule

Tom Curran among England’s rising T20 stars to quit BBL 2020

Tom Curran’s bio-bubble journey began with England’s international home season in July. He later travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to join his Rajasthan side for a hectic Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Tom Curran is currently in South Africa for his side’s limited-overs competition against the Proteas.

As quoted by cricket.com.au, Tom Curran said that he is “really sorry” to not feature this BBL 2020 season for his side Sydney Sixers. He described his continuous ‘bio-bubble’ stay as “challenging” and added that his decision to skip this season was “not taken lightly” by him. Curran said that he will be back for his side in the future and “hopefully”, will be playing for them in “many years to come”.

A few days ago, dynamic England batsman Tom Banton also withdrew from his BBL 2020 contract by citing the same reasons. He was slated to reprise his playing role for Brisbane Heat this season. Meanwhile, veteran England cricketer Jonny Bairstow is also among the Englishmen to skip BBL 2020, however, he withdrew because of his national side’s upcoming international cricketing commitments.

Surprisingly, Sydney Sixers’ new recruit and West Indies captain Jason Holder had earlier predicted about players pulling out of T20 competitions due to their excessive stays within the secure bio-bubbles. The all-rounder cited his own recent experience, saying that he has never spent “this much time locked away inside a hotel room” before. Jason Holder added that it is “really tough” to sit in the same room and was not sure how long before players decide to step away from the COVID-19 bio-secure bubbles.

BBL 2020: A look at Big Bash League schedule

Ahead of the much-awaited season, here is a look at the entire Big Bash League schedule of all eight teams, namely - Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder.

