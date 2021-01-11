R Ashwin Lauded By Indian Fans For Cracking Response To Tim Paine's Dirty Sledge: WATCH

The third Test between Australia and India saw a fair amount of banter from both sides as Australian captain Tim Paine had suggested leading up to the match. However, on the fifth and final day of the India vs Australia 3rd Test, the hosts seemed to get desperate in their quest to secure a win at the SCG, which is why they resorted to dirty sledging and cheap tactics.

Twitterati slam Tim Paine for dirty sledging

Paine was constantly at it as he was trying to get under the skin of Indian batsmen R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari by provocative chatter. However, the Indian spinner was also sharp with his response as he shut down the Australian skipper with an epic reply. While Ashwin was batting, Paine who was standing behind the stumps, quipped that he cannot wait to see Ashwin at the Gabba where the fourth and final match is going to be played. Ashwin, who is known for his wit, cleverly replied saying that he cannot wait to see Paine in India which also would be the last series of his career. With that, Ashwin also took a dig at Paine's age and strength left to continue playing cricket.

Moreover, prior to that as well, Paine had sledged the Indian duo who suffered injuries during their time at crease but kept up with the fight. After suffering an injury, Vihari was being checked on by the team physio and was subsequently wearing his thigh pad. That's when an annoyed Paine yelled: "It's ridiculous. Get on with it. Seriously".

Paine's unsportsmanlike behaviour and dirty sledging didn't go down well with the Twitterati. Several reactions poured in as fans lambasted the Australian captain for getting desperate and resorting to cheap tactics. Here's how fans reacted to Paine's filthy sledging.

Paine : " Can't wait to see you at the Gabba "

Ashwin : Can't wait to see you in India, that'd be your last series ".



One man who is as aggressive as Kohli it is Ashwin , Do not mess with him man he is a fighter . — Sai (@akakrcb6) January 11, 2021

Tim Paine's lips and gloves - both don't shut on time. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 11, 2021

Tim Paine seems to be better at sledges than edges. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 11, 2021

Come to India that will be your last series



Shot fired from Ashwin to paine #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/BynPr4bShw — Swing and Drive (@swing_drive) January 11, 2021

Paine tries to disturb the focus of Ash and Vihari. Instead loses the focus himself and drops the catch. 😂#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/9jb6hLE4qM — Trrrro Leeee (@JasB_Lee) January 11, 2021

No respect left for Tim Paine 😡 — Harshad 🇮🇳 (@HBJ3221) January 11, 2021

Paine is liability for his team, even though he is a captain. So he is desperate for a win, Steven Smith can take over any day — Anubhav (@AnubhavMondal96) January 11, 2021

Paine mocked Pant by asking him to baby sit his kids in 2018/19. Since then Pant has evolved into a great batsman whereas Paine is dropping catches and struggling to justify his place in the team.

Stats IN AUS since 2018

Paine - Avg 34.37 in 20 Inns

Pant - Avg 56.88 in 10 Inns pic.twitter.com/c9Hiuiog7J — Cow Corner (@CowCorner183) January 11, 2021

How is Tim Paine captain of Australia? The only thing he can do is talking.😂#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/3aw3BPw2bN — UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) January 11, 2021

Meanwhile, India started their innings with an overnight score of 98/2 but lost skipper Ajinkya Rahane early on Day 5. However, Pant was promoted up the batting order and stitched a 148-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara and brought back India into the game. The southpaw, who played a counter-attacking knock of 97, fell short of his century by just three runs.

DRAW! It's a draw! India bat out the final day to hold on with five wickets in hand.



Incredible! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/D0Lo4sv8VN — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 11, 2021

After Pant departed for a well-made 97, all eyes were on Pujara and Vihari who had around 45 overs to survive. To Indian fans' disarray, Pujara was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for 77, leaving two new batsmen Vihari and R Ashwin at the crease. However, Vihari and Ashwin batted almost 43 overs to secure a fighting draw in the India vs Australia 3rd Test. The series is still poised at 1-1 with the fourth and final Test to be played at the Gabba in Brisbane from January 15-19.

