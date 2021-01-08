Matthew Wade Trolled By Indian Fans On Twitter After Ravindra Jadeja Outsmarts Him At SCG

Australian batsman Matthew Wade has been at his vocal best off late. Picking on a verbal duel with Rishabh Pant, the cricketer has formed his own little battle with the Indian wicketkeeper. However, the dynamic left-handed batsman has not been able to translate his verbals into powerful performances with the bat as he squandered yet another start against India in the ongoing Test series. On Day 2 of the Sydney Test, Matthew Wade gifted away his wicket to Ravindra Jadeja after getting settled at 13.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja outsmarts Matthew Wade, watch video

Wade skies it off Jadeja, and Bumrah takes the catch at mid on #AUSvIND https://t.co/enAUwjfxC9 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 8, 2021

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Fans mock Matthew Wade for irresponsible shot

Matthew Wade arrived at the crease at 206-3, i.e. immediately after Marnus Labuschagne missed his Test century by just nine runs. When the left-hander reached 13*, he stepped out and tried lofting Ravindra Jadeja towards midwicket. However, the seasoned Indian spinner got the better of Wade as he ended up getting a leading edge only to be holed out at mid-on by Jasprit Bumrah.

Later, the batsman was brutally mocked by Australian fans for throwing away his wicket. Moreover, Indian fans also trolled Wade for his dismissal since the batsman kept hitting close-in fielder Hanuma Vihari while at the crease. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Wade’s dismissal.

Once again looks good, and gets out playing a dumb shot — Pokey 🇦🇺 (@xPokeyyy) January 8, 2021

Vihari relieved man now 😂😅!! — Goutham (@Goutham_muthiah) January 8, 2021

The Vihari tactic worked...Wade kept getting aggressive — Ajinkya Ashok Darshane (@ajinkyadarshane) January 8, 2021

Too busy mouthing off and carrying on rather than playing cricket. Let the team down big time with a shot he always sky’s. — HEXDATOR (@ProcessBrat) January 8, 2021

One day Matthew wade will stop giving away his wicket. — Educated Jackass (@water_king10) January 8, 2021

India vs Australia 3rd Test updates: Ravindra Jadeja stars for India in Australian collapse

Matthew Wade’s departure triggered an Australian collapse as the hosts succumbed to 338 all out, despite ending Day 1 on a strong note at 166-2. Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball as he claimed figures of 4-62. Moreover, the cricketer also accounted for the runout of Steve Smith, who top-scored for Australia with 131, his 27th Test ton. At the time of publishing, India reached 90-2 with Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Ajinkya Rahane forming forces at the crease.

India vs Australia live streaming details

For India vs Australia live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the third Test will also be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 3rd Test match is being played at the SCG between January 7 and 11.

Ravindra Jadeja career stats

The Ravindra Jadeja career stats in international cricket composes of some staggering numbers. With his most recent spell, the left-arm spinner extended his Test wickets tally from 216 to 220. Moreover, the all-rounder has also aggregated 1,926 runs at an average of 35.66 for India with a bat in hand.

