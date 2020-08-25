IPL 2020: R Ashwin Comically Remembers Childhood While Filling Extra Documents In Dubai

Indian off-spinner R Ashwin spoke at length on his flight from Chennai to the Emirates when he shared that he had finally reached Dubai. He disclosed that initially, he was a little concerned regarding the guidelines set for the IPL 2020 as it requires players to travel only when they test negative for COVID-19. Travelling to a different country not only seems to be a daunting task during the current scenario but has also forced several logistical and operational changes with respect to the functioning of the IPL.

Ashwin on travelling during the pandemic

Former Kings XI Punjab captain, Ravi Ashwin, spoke at length about his experience of taking a flight from Chennai to Dubai for the IPL 2020 during the current pandemic. Ashwin, in a video posted on his official YouTube channel, stated how while in Chennai, he had trained for some time, wore the mask and went along with social distancing. But deep down, he was also afraid as the testing of coronavirus was deemed important, according to the IPL 2020 safety protocols.

ALSO READ | R Ashwin Suggests New 'Mankading' Rule For IPL 2020 Despite Ricky Ponting Warning

R Ashwin also showcased his funnier side as he drew a comparison of his flight experience to that of the Mission Mars. He also added that it was a task to travel with the mask, PPE kit and visors and moreover, the perspiration too did not help his case. The off-spinner also claimed that the last time he had filled so many papers, it was during his Class XII Board exams.

The lighter side of R Ashwin has been seen more off later as he has been active on various social media platforms during the lockdown. His YouTube channel for that matter has gained a lot of popularity in a very short span of time.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Ropes In Unacademy To Replace Future Group As Official Partner In ₹40 Cr Deal

The Delhi Capitals squad along with R Ashwin had to go through the COVID-19 tests with both nasal as well as throat swabs before being allowed to take the flight for the IPL 2020. However, the unit is still required to quarantine themselves for a period of six days, only then will they be granted permission to resume their training.

IPL 2020 dates

R Ashwin, who led the Kings XI Punjab in the last season of the IPL, was transferred to the Delhi Capitals team prior to the IPL auctions last year and will be looking forward to proving his mettle to get back into the reckoning in the Indian national side for white-ball cricket. The Delhi Capitals side boasts of a young and enigmatic captain in Shreyas Iyer combined with a seasoned campaigner Ricky Ponting as their head coach.

(Image Source: R Ashwin's Instagram)

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Shane Watson Reveals Reason Behind Picking CSK Over Rajasthan Royals

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: KKR CEO Feels Sunil Narine Nearly Matches Up To Andre Russell As All-rounder