IPL 2020: Shane Watson Reveals Reason Behind Picking CSK Over Rajasthan Royals

Shane Watson had become a major star in the Indian Premier League with an IPL trophy already in his pocket until he was grabbed at the IPL 2018 auction by the returning CSK side led by MS Dhoni. Post their two-year suspension from the tournament due to the 2013 spot-fixing debacle, the CSK setup was inclined to have a seasoned bunch of players in their tally as they had their comeback orchestrated.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Loses Beleaguered Future Group As Associate Sponsor After 5 Years?

Australian veteran Shane Watson has been one of the most pivotal members of the CSK side since then. He was the protagonist who steered them towards victory in the 2018 IPL finals as well against a formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad. While speaking about his experiences of playing with the Men in Yellow in the IPL 2020 again courtesy the official Twitter handle of the IPL franchise, Watson was full of praise for MS Dhoni.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 To Go Premier League Way With 'LED Walls' To Connect Fans With Players?

Shane Watson applauded MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming for their sound management, noting that the way the franchise is developed in such a manner that, people are completely accepted and valued, which will inevitably get the best out of them, as it did for Shane Watson as well.

Watson chooses Chennai Super Kings over Rajasthan Royals

Ahead of the IPL 2020, Watson also fondly remembered Rajasthan Royals for whom he played for a considerable amount of time in his IPL career. He added that he cherished playing under the guidance of fellow Australian, Shane Warne in the beautiful cricket ground of Jaipur.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane Credits THIS Ex-Indian Superstar For Moving To Delhi Capitals

However, in the video posted by the Chennai Super Kings on their official Twitter handle, Watson expressed how fortunate he is to get an opportunity to play in a team like the CSK unit and under MS Dhoni.

Video posted by Chennai Super Kings on their Twitter handle: Watch

Watto Man with all the Yellove to the CSK Family! A Super Bond! #WhistlePodu #Yellove #WattoMan 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/CdtEiUo0Ih — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 24, 2020

Watson shares his favourite memory of his stint with the CSK squad



Moreover, he also recalled his favourite memory with the CSK squad. Watson chose the opening match for the franchise of the 2018 edition of IPL against arch-nemesis Mumbai Indians. He added that the way Bravo got them out of trouble and batted like a maverick was one of a kind experience for him.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Share Rohit Sharma's Travel Style File As Hitman Reaches UAE

The IPL 2020 is set to commence from the 19th September in UAE considering the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament is set to span around a couple of months with the finals to be held on 10th November.

(Image Courtesy: Shane Watson's Instagram)

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Set To Have More Fantasy Gaming Brands Advertise More Than Mobile Handsets?