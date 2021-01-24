Tatenda Taibu Recalls Rahul Dravid's Advice To Counter Spin Legend Anil Kumble

Former Zimbabwe skipper Tatenda Taibu on Sunday revealed the advice he received from Rahul Dravid to play better against spin legend Anil Kumble.

Taibu said that he got the advice after the match between India and Zimbabwe concluded. He revealed that Dravid advised him to play with his bat ahead of the pad.

'I got advice from Dravid to...': Taibu

"When Anil Kumble got me out 3 out of 4 times in my first 2 tests in India. I got advice from Dravid, (after match drinks) to play him like a slow medium pace bowler but WITH bat infront of the pads while still playing late. And mostly importantly watching the ball very closely. It can be learnt fairly easy. It's just getting the timing of looking to come forward on the front foot without committing and WATCHING the ball as opposed to looking at the ball," Taibu tweeted.

READ: BCCI Hoping To Allow 50 Percent Crowd For Upcoming Five-match T20I Series Against England

Tatenda Taibu's cricketing career

In his cricketing career that spanned for more than a decade from 2001-2012, Taibu had represented Zimbabwe in 28 Tests, 150 One Day Internationals, and 17 T20Is.

The wicket-keeper batsman had held the record for being the youngest test captain in history when he captained Zimbabwe against Sri Lanka back in 2004. To be precise, Taibu had held the record for over 15 years i.e. from May 6, 2004, to September 5, 2019, until Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan.

READ: IPL: Rajasthan Welcome Ex-SL Skipper Sangakkara As Director Of Cricket Ahead Of Auctions

The Harare cricketer had represented the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. He only got to feature in three matches in that season and was not retained by the franchise for the following season.

Taibu decided to bid adieu to all forms of the game in July 2012 to focus on his work in the church.

READ: T Natarajan Decodes The Advantage Of Being A Left-arm Pacer Post Aus Test Series Triumph

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.