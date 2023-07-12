R Ashwin Reveals Insane Story About Dravid's Debate With WI Bartender On Bairstow Incident

IND vs WI: The controversial dismissal of English batsman Jonny Bairstow in the second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's sparked debates about the balance between the laws of the game and the spirit of cricket. The controversy has now reached the Indian cricket team in the West Indies where they are preparing for the two-match Test series against the Windies. The first Test will be played at Windsor Park in Dominica from July 12, 2023.

Team India has never lost a Test series in West Indies since 2002

India kickstart their new cycle of WTC 2023-25 with the West Indies tour

The upcoming two-match Test series will be skipper Rohit Sharma's first series in the Caribbean as captain

Rahul Dravid's crazy 'Ashes' discussion in the Caribbean

The Indian cricket team reached the Caribbean ten days prior to the tour and has been practicing hard for the upcoming two-match Test series. Veteran Team India spinner R Ashwin while recently speaking on his YouTube channel shared a recent incident about head coach Rahul Dravid's crazy 'Ashes' discussion with the bartender.

The controversial run out of English batsman Jonny Bairstow during the second Ashes 2023 Test created a lot of headlines and also became a topic of discussion across the world. Ashwin while revealing about the head coach Rahul Dravid's crazy 'Ashes' discussion said that day Rahul bought him a lemon juice and then had a one-hour discussion with the bartender and the waiter whether Bairstow was out or not.

R Ashwin reveals Rahul Dravid's insane debate on Ashes 2023

The other day, we were sitting on a beach, and Rahul bhai bought me lemon juice,” said Ashwin. “He had a one-hour discussion with the bartender and waiter on whether Jonny Bairstow was out or not. They spoke about rules, the spirit of cricket, and everything in their discussion. They are all so passionate. Then suddenly an old man came and declared, "He Bairstow maan, he out maan!.

The IND vs WI Test series will also be the Indian cricket team's first challenge in the new cycle of the WTC 2023-25. Team India will regroup as a side after a gap of almost more than one month and will look forward to perform well in the Caribbean.