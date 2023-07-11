WATCH: Virat Kohli pulls out a trick shot to leave R. Ashwin puzzled in team India nets

Ahead of the first Test against West Indies, Virat Kohli will seek to leave his past form behind as the former Indian skipper will try to make merry against the West Indies bowlers. This tournament could serve as a perfect platform for the upcoming Asia Cup as it will be the mega event before the ICC World Cup later this year. Virat hasn't really performed well in the longest format in the last few innings.

Virat Kohli played innovative shots in the practice: Watch

A lot will depend on how Virat will perform as he has been the flagbearer of Indian cricket in the last so many years. Ahead of the first Test, Virat was seen practising a few trick shots in the nets. The 34-year-old played a reverse sweep of Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling in the nets.

He also played shots of Ravindra Jadeja and Jydev Unadkat while few West Indian practice bowlers also bowled to him.

Rohit Sharma confirms Shubman Gill plan

India are scheduled to play a two match Test series followed by three match ODI series nd five match T20I series. A few new members the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal have been included in the squad and he will be opening the innings with Rohit Sharma the captain has confirmed. With his promotion, Shubman Gill will automatically have to bat at the number three position. "Gill will play at number 3 because Gill himself wants to play at number 3," Rohit said ahead of the first Test on Wednesday.

"He discussed with Rahul (Dravid) that I have played all my cricket at 3 and 4. I think I can do better for my team if I bat at number 3. And it is good for us too because it becomes an opening combination of left and right."

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c) Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat and Navdeep Saini.