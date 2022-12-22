Jaydev Unadkat Makes Unusual Record On Comeback To Team India, 12 Years After Debut

Indian bowler Jaydev Unadkat on Thursday registered an unusual record as he made his Test comeback after a gap of 12 years. Unadkat returned to the Indian XI for the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh. He has been brought in place of spin wizard Kuldeep Yadav. As Unadkat made a comeback to the national side, he became the Indian player with the longest interval between Test appearances for India. Unadkat last played a Test match for Team India on December 16, 2010.

Unadkat missed 118 Tests for India before making a comeback. He broke the record of wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, who missed 87 Test matches before returning to the red-ball team. Overall, Unadkat is second on the list, only behind England's Gareth Batty, who had missed 142 Test matches before making a comeback. Former England cricketer Martin Bicknell, West Indies player Floyd Reiffer, and Pakistan's Younis Ahmed are third, fourth, and fifth on the list.

Here's the list (top 5)

142 - Gareth Batty (2005-16)

118 - Jaydev Unadkat (2010-22)

114 - Martin Bicknell (1993-2003)

109 - Floyd Reiffer (1999-09)

104 - Younis Ahmed (1969-87)

Unadkat provided the much-needed breakthrough to India as he dismissed Zakir Hasan for 15 runs in the 15th over of the first innings. Unadkat bowled a length delivery just outside off to Hasan, who attempted to cut the ball but ended up giving a catch to KL Rahul at fourth slip.

India vs Bangladesh

As far as the ongoing Test match is concerned, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. Batting first, Bangladesh have scored 154/4 in 45.5 overs at drinks. Jaydev Unadkat have picked two while Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin have one wicket each in the game thus far. Mominul Haque and Litton Das are presently batting in the middle at scores of 41 and 26 runs, respectively.

Playing XIs

India's XI: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh's XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed.

Image: Twitter/BCCI

