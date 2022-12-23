India Vs Bangladesh: Rishabh Pant Mesmerizes The Crowd With One-handed Six For 100 Metres

Rishabh Pant’s lion-hearted effort to hit a one-handed six that traveled to a distance of 100 metres has become a major talking point for cricket fans on social media. Batting on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh, Pant stunned the Sher-e-Bangla stadium crowd with his epic shots. The 25-year-old hit a one-handed six after dancing down the pitch and sending the ball 100 metres away over the long-on boundary.

Meanwhile, here’s a look at Rishabh Pant’s one-handed six that traveled 100 metres.

Rishabh Pant hit a 100 meter long six with one hand. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GkmJLsccJx — Siddhartha Patel🔥 (@Siddhuu_94) December 23, 2022

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer lift India's score in second innings

Rishabh Pant teamed up with Shreyas Iyer to script India’s comeback in the second innings of the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh. While the day started with India at 19/0 in eight overs in their first batting innings, they were reduced to 94/4 in 37.4 overs with Virat Kohli’s dismissal after lunch. It was Pant and Iyer who made sure India don’t lose more wickets, taking the score across Bangladesh’s first-innings score.

From 94/4, India reached 226/4 in 61 overs when tea was called. By the time, Pant was unbeaten on 86 off 89 balls, with Shreyas Iyer on 61 off 73 balls. Bangladesh were earlier bowled out on 227 runs in the first innings of the match.