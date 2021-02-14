Harbhajan Takes A Jibe At Isa Guha After She Confidently Predicted England To Surpass 200

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took a subtle jibe at cricketer-turned-commentator Isa Guha after she had confidently predicted that England would succeed in getting past 200 in the first innings of the ongoing second Test match against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

The visitors had gone in for lunch break at 33/4 and when they returned, they somehow managed to add 101 more runs on a raging turner before being bundled out for a paltry 134.

'In both innings': Harbhajan Singh

It so happened that earlier in the day, Australian spin legend Shane Warne had predicted that India after being all out for 359 will once again bat in the third session after bowling England out for just 157.

Replying to Warne's tweet, Isa Guha backed the Joe Root-led side to get past 200.

Ouch! I’m backing Eng to get past 200! — Isa Guha (@isaguha) February 14, 2021

However, Bhajji makes a cameo appearance and tells the former English pacer that the visitors will definitely surpass the 200-run mark but it is going to take them both the innings in order to do so.

Yes sure in both innings https://t.co/PD00900jZs — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 14, 2021

After having read the senior offie's comments, the 2009 World Cup winner was seemingly speechless as she could only respond with a shocked emoji.

🤯 — Isa Guha (@isaguha) February 14, 2021

READ: Dinesh Karthik Confident Of India Winning Ongoing Chennai Test In Three Days

India in complete control of the proceedings in the 2nd Test

After having registered 329 in the first innings of the second Test, Indian bowlers tormented the English bowling lineup with Ravichandran Ashwin yet again leading the attack. The local lad registered his second consecutive five-for as India bowled out England for merely 134. Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, and Stuart Broad were Ashwin's targets on Day 2 of the second Test. Debutant Axar Patel also had an impressive start to his Test career as he claimed the wickets of in-form Joe Root and Moeen Ali.

READ: Harsha Bhogle Schools Analyst Seeking Deduction In India's WTC Points For Chepauk Pitch

Wicket-keeper batsman Ben Foakes top-scored for England with 42 runs holding one end strong as wickets fell from the other end.

Team India's scoreboard in the second innings reads 54/1 with opener Rohit Sharma (25*) and number three Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (7*) in the middle after the end of the second day's play. The hosts now lead by 249 runs and will be looking to add more runs to their overnight score on Day 3 as the Chepauk wicket continues to deteriorate.

READ: Sam Curran's Return To England Camp Delayed, To Miss Third Test Against India At Motera

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.