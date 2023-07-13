On Day 1 of the first Test between India and West Indies in Dominica, India showcased their dominance. Experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin played a pivotal role by taking five wickets, leading India to dismiss the Windies for just 150 runs. Interestingly, this remarkable performance by Ashwin comes a month after he was left out of India's playing XI for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia.

3 Things You Need To Know

With his fifer, Ashwin became the third India bowler to take 700 international wickets

This was the 33rd five-wicket haul by R Ashwin in his Test cricket career

Alongside R Ashwin's fifer, Ravindra Jadeja took a three-wicket haul on Day 1

IND vs WI Sachin Tendulkar's one-line reaction to R Ashwin's achievement wins the Internet

While India concluded Day 1 of the first Test on 80/0 with Yashasvi Jaiswal batting on 40 alongside his opening partner and captain Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin was undoubtedly the star of the day for Team India. He became a big talking point for the cricketing world as his exploits against West Indies took India to a favorable position. Among reactions from all corners of the cricketing world, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's golden reaction to Ashwin’s feat of registering 700+ international wickets went viral on social media.

Another day, another feat for Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin's consistent performances have solidified his position among India's greatest bowlers, and he continues to inch closer to further milestones in his illustrious career. Meanwhile, the 36-year-old heroic efforts on Day 1 also prompted a reaction from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah. Here’s what the BCCI secretary said.

Congratulations @ashwinravi99 on reaching a phenomenal milestone of 700 International wickets! Your dedication, skill, and sheer brilliance as a spinner have left a lasting impact on the game. A true legend in the making! @BCCI

Ashwin's outstanding five-wicket haul in the first innings of the ongoing Test match elevated his tally of international wickets for India (across Test, ODI, and T20I formats) to 702. This achievement places him as the third-highest wicket-taker for India, with only six wickets needed to surpass Harbhajan Singh's record. Sitting at the top of the prestigious list is Anil Kumble, who holds a remarkable record of 953 dismissals.