R Ashwin Turns 34: Delhi Capitals Cricketer's Net Worth, IPL 2020 Salary, House And Family

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin (R Ashwin) is one of the most compelling exponent of modern-day off-spin. The Tamil Nadu-based player made his international debut back in 2010 and has since represented his national side in 71 Tests, 111 ODIs and 46 T20Is. The 2011 World Cup alumnus rose to prominence through a string of match-winning spells for India, especially in Test matches in his early years. Since then, he has only gone from strength-to-strength and he is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker for India in the format.

The cricketer turned 34 on Thursday, September 17. To commemorate the 34th R Ashwin birthday, here is a look at some details regarding his personal life, his net worth as well as his Indian Premier League (IPL) salary for the much-awaited 2020 season.

R Ashwin birthday: How much is R Ashwin net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the R Ashwin net worth is estimated to be ₹110 crore (approximately US$15 million). Some of the R Ashwin net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active cricket player. His net worth also constitutes his earnings from several brands like Johnson’s Baby, Castrol, Vodafone, Complan, GRT Jewellers, Gillette, LYF mobile, HDFC Life through his endorsement deals.

How much is R Ashwin IPL salary?

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, R Ashwin was traded in by the Delhi Capitals franchise from the Kings XI Punjab. As per the signing, the R Ashwin IPL salary for the 2020 season is ₹7.6 crore (US$1.1 million). The R Ashwin IPL salary indicates that he is the third-most valued Delhi Capitals cricketer after new recruit Shimron Hetmyer and their wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

R Ashwin house: Cricketer's personal life

In November 2011, R Ashwin married his childhood friend Prithi Narayanan. The couple have two daughters together, named Akhira and Aadhya. According to reports, they live in a luxurious designer house in Chennai, i.e. the city where he was born.

