Javagal Srinath Sides With R Ashwin In 'Spirit Of Cricket' Debate On 'Mankading' Dismissal

Former India fast bowler and ICC match referee Javagal Srinath has finally spoken up on the 'Mankading' debate. The 51-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on Monday, was himself known to play the game in the right spirit during his playing days from the 90s tilll 2003, despite being renowned as India's fastest and most aggressive bowler till date. However, ever since Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ran out English wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler in an IPL encounter between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in 2019, 'Mankading' has received mixed reactions and triggered much debate.

Also Read | Javagal Srinath Birthday: Netizens Laud Fastest-ever Indian Bowler After Turning 51

Javagal Srinath comes in support of R Ashwin

On R Ashwin's YouTube show 'DRS with Ash', Javagal Srinath claimed that he does not feel that the bowler is wrong in any sense in running out a batsman the way Ashwin did to Buttler. According to Srinath, the bowler focuses on the batsman. For the batsman (at the non-striker's end) to stick to his crease till the ball is released is no big deal, because he's not batting, nor is he thinking of anything else

Also Read | R Ashwin Reveals Comical Reason For 'hating' RR Pacer Jaydev Unadkat

Srinath added that if the batsman is taking undue advantage and if he's involved in a run-out, then it is fine as the rules have been set and reiterated many times. He emphasized that in every format of the game, the onus is on the batsman to stick to the crease until the ball has been delivered.

Ashwin has also found support from his new franchise owner, Parth Jindal of the Delhi Capitals, who felt that the Indian international had shown a lot of courage in running out Jos Buttler in that encounter during the IPL 2019.

Also Read | 'Took A Lot Of Courage': Delhi Capitals Boss Recalls R Ashwin's 'Mankading' Incident

Interestingly though, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting had earlier stated that he felt the bowler had violated the spirit of the game and was making it clear that he would not encourage or allow his bowlers to resort to using the controversial method to dismiss a batsman. R Ashwin, who captained Kings XI Punjab last year, will now ply his trade with the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 that is scheduled to be held in United Arab Emirates from September 19.

The 13th edition of the IPL is expected to be played until November 10 and will be staged across three locations - Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah in the UAE. All eight franchises have already arrived in UAE to participate in the cash-rich tournament.

Also Read: Sanjay Manjrekar Rates R Ashwin-powered Delhi Capitals Higher Than CSK In Spin Bowling

(Image Courtesy: BCCI)