Rishabh Pant Reverse Ramps Ishant Sharma In Delhi Capitals Nets Session; Watch Video

The Delhi Capitals franchise will begin their Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) campaign with a match against Kings XI Punjab on September 20. It appears that the Shreyas Iyer-led side is in full-on practice mode ahead of the tournament as their social media feed is filled with Delhi Capitals player’s adventurous bits from laborious net sessions. For instance, quite recently, the franchise shared a compilation of Rishabh Pant’s batting pyrotechnics against his teammates during practice.

Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant trains ahead of IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant smacks Ishant Sharma with an innovative shot during practice

Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is known for possessing a wide array of shots in his batting gallery. On Tuesday, September 15, the franchise shared a 35-second video of the batting dynamo on their social media accounts where he can be seen showcasing his class with the bat. While the video is filled with a garland of exquisite strokes, his one particular shot against pacer Ishant Sharma stood out from the rest.

The shot in contention is when Rishabh Pant changed his batting stance to reverse ramp his teammate for a six. Such was the audacity of the shot off express pacer Ishant Sharma’s bowling that Delhi Capitals even shared the moment of brilliance separately on social media. Even head coach Ricky Ponting, who was standing behind the stumps, seemed impressed by the stroke.

Rishabh Pant reverse ramps Ishant Sharma over third man, watch video

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2020 season

Both Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma are slated to reprise their roles as Delhi Capitals cricketers in the much-awaited IPL 2020 season. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will also see some newcomers to the franchise this season in the form of Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin and others. Here is a look at the entire Delhi Capitals squad for the IPL 2020 season.

Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Tushar Deshpande and Mohit Sharma.

Image source: Delhi Capitals Twitter