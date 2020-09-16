Rishabh Pant Reverse Ramps Ishant Sharma In Delhi Capitals Nets Session; Watch Video

"Those who wear flags as underwear can't understand India's sentiments": Atul Wassan
The Delhi Capitals franchise will begin their Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) campaign with a match against Kings XI Punjab on September 20. It appears that the Shreyas Iyer-led side is in full-on practice mode ahead of the tournament as their social media feed is filled with Delhi Capitals player’s adventurous bits from laborious net sessions. For instance, quite recently, the franchise shared a compilation of Rishabh Pant’s batting pyrotechnics against his teammates during practice.
Rishabh Pant FC, here's a little something for you 💙🙌🏻#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/0r7FwKtXOe— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 15, 2020
Also Read | IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant Takes Spinners To The Cleaners During DC's Practice Session
Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is known for possessing a wide array of shots in his batting gallery. On Tuesday, September 15, the franchise shared a 35-second video of the batting dynamo on their social media accounts where he can be seen showcasing his class with the bat. While the video is filled with a garland of exquisite strokes, his one particular shot against pacer Ishant Sharma stood out from the rest.
The shot in contention is when Rishabh Pant changed his batting stance to reverse ramp his teammate for a six. Such was the audacity of the shot off express pacer Ishant Sharma’s bowling that Delhi Capitals even shared the moment of brilliance separately on social media. Even head coach Ricky Ponting, who was standing behind the stumps, seemed impressed by the stroke.
Also Read | IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant Takes Top Catch, Shikhar Dhawan Hits Out In The Nets; Watch Video
📘 𝘞𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘌𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘙𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘣𝘩'𝘴 𝘉𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 ➡️ Chapter 1️⃣#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/3HM14vslKl— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 15, 2020
Also Read | Delhi Capitals Recall Special Rishabh Pant Song, Mock Tim Paine's 'babysitting' Sledge
Both Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma are slated to reprise their roles as Delhi Capitals cricketers in the much-awaited IPL 2020 season. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will also see some newcomers to the franchise this season in the form of Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin and others. Here is a look at the entire Delhi Capitals squad for the IPL 2020 season.
Also Read | Delhi Capitals Schedule For IPL 2020 Out, To Take On Kings XI Punjab In First Match On Sep 20
RELATED CONTENT
SUR vs SUS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live
6 mins ago
Ravi Shastri memes, trolls flood Instagram after India coach flaunts new Audi in Mumbai
8 mins ago
IPL 2020: Dean Jones reckons that Raina's absence might make things difficult for CSK
8 mins ago
YOR vs DUR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live info
10 mins ago
Eng Vs Aus: Coach Justin Langer reveals why Steve Smith might not feature in the 3rd ODI
35 mins ago
In-form Kagiso Rabada's quick ball beats Shikhar Dhawan in Delhi Capitals nets: Watch
48 mins ago
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|Net RR