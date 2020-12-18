Steve Waugh Names Best Ever Placer Of The Ball & It Is NOT Don Bradman Or Sachin Tendulkar

Australia's Steve Waugh was often hailed for his exceptional leadership skills, along with his prolific run-scoring abilities. The cricketer backed several players who went on to become stalwarts of international cricket. Steve Waugh played in an era where the likes of Sachin Tendulkar dominated the game. However, the player recently lauded a modern-day cricketer for his remarkable competencies.

Steve Waugh names Steve Smith as the best placer of the ball in world cricket

Former Australia captain Steve Smith came into the side because of his capabilities with the ball. Touted to be the next big thing in the national side's spin department, the cricketer ultimately chose a different path and attained humongous success in it. Considered as one of the most effective batsmen of the era, the player has proved his mettle across all formats.

Speaking on The Cricket Show, on Sky Sports, Steve Waugh revealed how he got an opportunity to observe the batsman's game when he mentored the national side during the Ashes last year. The ex-cricketer revealed that Smith is the kind of player who constantly thinks about the game all the time and often shadow practices even in his free time.

Apart from praising the batsman's pre-game routine, Waugh also pointed out that Steve Smith is an amazing placer of the cricket ball. The 55-year-old reckoned that Smith has the tendency to find gaps. According to Waugh, whenever Smith plays the ball, it more often than not is away from the fielders. He even labelled him as a 'human computer' as he constantly thinks about the game, and also successfully executes his plans on the field.

Steve Smith was often criticized early in his career for his unorthodox technique. While many felt that there were a lot of flaws in it and the player will struggle down the line. However, the star batsman has silenced his critics with his sensational outings. He has also successfully established himself as the premier batsman in the star-studded side and is the team's most dependable man with the bat.

India vs Australia 1st Test

The opening fixture of the four-match Test series is being played at the Adelaide Oval. The Indian team won the toss and elected to bat first. Captain Virat Kohli was the standout performer for the visitors and impressed with a gritty knock of 74. Australia bundled out the Indian side for 244. However, the Indian bowlers wreaked havoc and ran through the home team's batting order. Steve Smith had a rare off-day and could only manage to score a single run. At the time of writing this report, Australia were 177-9 in the final session of Day 2.

A crucial half-century from Tim Paine!



Wickets fell around him, but the Australian skipper has looked focused and fluent 🙌#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/CqRwunXnWv — ICC (@ICC) December 18, 2020

India vs Australia live telecast details

For the live telecast of the game in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 1st Test will also be made available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

