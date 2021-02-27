R Vinay Kumar Net Worth, House, Personal Life And Top Career Stats On Retirement

Indian cricketer R Vinay Kumar has announced his retirement from all forms of the game. On Friday, February 26, he confirmed the same on his social media accounts. A veteran for Karnataka in domestic cricket, the 37-year-old also previously represented the Indian team at the international level in one Test, 31 ODIs and nine T20I matches. On Vinay Kumar's retirement from competitive cricket, here is a look at some details regarding his personal life and net worth.

R Vinay Kumar retirement announcement

Thankyou all for your love and support throughout my career. Today I hang up my boots. 🙏🙏❤️ #ProudIndian pic.twitter.com/ht0THqWTdP — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) February 26, 2021

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Wins Over Graeme Smith, Ex-RSA Captain Lashes Out At Australia's Attitude

How much is the Vinay Kumar net worth?

According to celebsagewiki.com, the Vinay Kumar net worth amounts up to ₹36 crores (US$5 million) as of late 2020. His net worth comprises of the income he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for being a former Indian cricket player. His net worth also constitutes the salary he previously received from the Karnataka State Cricket Association for playing domestic cricket for Karnataka.

Vinay Kumar played 11 seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL) between the years 2008 and 2018. He played for franchises like the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala, and the Mumbai Indians. As per the IPL auction and yearly retentions, Kumar’s overall IPL value amounts to ₹24.5 crores.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Congratulates India On An Emphatic Win, Surprised By Behaviour Of The Pitch

Vinay Kumar house and personal life details

Vinay Kumar was born on February 12, 1984, in Davanagere city in Karnataka. His wife’s name is Richa Singh and the two married on November 29, 2013. As per reports, he lives in Karnataka with his family. Here is a look at snippets from Vinay Kumar's house along with him and his wife.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Credits Team India's On-field Brilliance Post 10-wicket Win In Ahmedabad Test

A look into Vinay Kumar stats

The Vinay Kumar stats in international as well as domestic cricket make for a staggering read. He picked up 49 wickets across his international outings and 729 wickets overall in first-class and List A cricket. Vinay Kumar also successfully led Karnataka to two successive Ranji Trophy titles in 2014 and 2015. In all IPL matches, the speedster collected 105 wickets and was part of a winning side thrice, in 2014, 2015 and 2017 respectively.

BCCI wishes on Vinay Kumar retirement

All the very best @Vinay_Kumar_R for the life after retirement. Go well. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/BRe6nYppqf — BCCI (@BCCI) February 26, 2021

Also Read | After A Historic Win In D/N Test, Sachin Tendulkar Urges India To Seal Four-match Series

Disclaimer: The above Vinay Kumar net worth and IPL price is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Vinay Kumar net worth and IPL price figures.

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.