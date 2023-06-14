Devon Conway Opens Up On Working With MS Dhoni At CSK, 'There's An Aura Around Him'

Why you're reading this: New Zealand's Devon Conway, the opener for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), recently shared insights into his relationship with the legendary Indian cricketer and CSK skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Joining CSK for the IPL 2022 season, Conway quickly established himself as a regular member of Dhoni's team, securing a place in the playing XI. Conway's solid technique provides stability at the top of the order, while his power-hitting abilities were on full display during the 2023 season.

Conway opens up on his relationship with MS Dhoni

Devon Conway expressed his gratitude for the valuable time he has spent with MS Dhoni, acknowledging the special bond they share. Conway and Dhoni often found themselves engrossed in watching IPL matches, engaging in discussions about various teams, strategies, and even life beyond cricket. Conway spoke highly of the CSK Skipper's presence, describing him as someone who exudes an undeniable aura that draws everyone towards him, seeking his guidance and wisdom.

The camaraderie between Conway and Dhoni extended beyond the cricket field, with the duo frequently engaging in late-night and early-morning snooker sessions. Playing as teammates against Moeen and his close friend Tanvir, the games provided a backdrop for laughter, constructive discussions, and insights on how to approach different situations in cricket. These experiences have further strengthened the bond between Conway and Dhoni, allowing them to share valuable moments.

"I've been lucky to spend quite a lot of time with him. Moeen, MS, [Ajinkya] Rahane and I spent a lot of time in the team room watching a lot of IPL games, talking about different teams and strategies, and in general, life beyond cricket. The relationship I have with MS is cool; he gives me a lot of banter and chirp, quirky one-liners. Now I've started to give it back to him (laughs)," Conway was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"The respect is immense. Every time he walks into a room, there's an aura around him. You want to talk to him, understand what he has to say because of his status in cricket and what he has achieved. We were fortunate to play a lot of snooker late nights and early mornings. MS and I were in one team and would often play Moeen and his close friend Tanvir, practically his godson. And our games would start shortly after heading back to the hotel from a match to around 2-3 AM. We've shared a lot of laughs and good, constructive chats around those games and how to approach different situations and those sorts of things," he added.

MS Dhoni's retirement from IPL

The conclusion of the IPL 2023 season brought an enchanting conclusion for Chennai, leaving fans wondering about the future of MS Dhoni. Throughout the tournament, speculations had been swirling about whether Dhoni would retire. When asked directly about his plans for IPL 2024 by commentator Harsha Bhogle, Dhoni's response added to the suspense. Dhoni stated he would make a comeback in the next IPL season as a special gift for his fans, contingent upon his complete readiness to do so.

