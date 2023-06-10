Langer makes HUGE Rahane admission on India's BGT win in 2021/22; 'It was a red flag'

While most of the Indian batsmen failed at the Oval pitch, Ajinkya Rahane held his ground and partially resurrected India's innings. Rahane formed a partnership with Shardul Thakur and eliminated the follow-on risk that seemed inevitable when India was reeling at 71 for 4. Rahane's knock of 89 runs has received an incredible reception from the experts and fans. The calm and composed approach of Rahane is the prevalent topic among the members of the cricket community and Justin Langer has evidently spilled the beans regarding who's behind the performance of Rahane.

Former Australia player and head coach Justin Langer has revealed that Rahane was under the mentorship of an Aussie great, that frutified on Day 3. While being in the commentary box Langer brought forward an episode from the time when he was the coach of Australia. Langer highlighted how he once got to know Rahane was taking lessons from the "iceman" Steve Waugh.

Langer makes huge Rahane admission on India's BGT win in 2021/22

Justin Langer recalls a time from the memorable 2020/21 Border Gavaskar Series (BGT), which India won 2-1. He divulged that before the series he got a call from Steve Waugh, who told him that he is in talks with Ajinkya Rahane. In that series Australia were off to a great start, dismissing India to a mere 36 in the Adelaide Test, however, as the leadership shifted and Ajinkya Rahane was given the captain's responsibility India's fortunes also changed and what took place afterward is now a glorious chapter in the history books of Team India. Langer pointed to the calm approach that Rahane showcased in the series and hinted that it was reminiscent of Steve Waugh's demeanor.

“Before the series started Steve Waugh, my hero, he rang me and said I was going to be transparent. I wanna be honest I’m having some conversations with Rahane…doing a bit of mentoring him leading to that series,” Langer said on air.

“Not Steve Waugh, the iceman and we saw that calmness in Rahane, we saw the way he played in that series and when I knew he was talking to Steve, it was red flags for me,” he added.

While Ajinkya Rhane initiated a comeback of sorts in the WTC final against Australia, but India is still far from being in a comfortable position. Australia currently have a huge lead of 296 runs and are on course to set a big total for India to chase. So, while Rahane was the standout performer in the second innings, he might have to display a similar form in 2nd Innings.

