Sri Lanka Set To Appoint Mickey Arthur As Head Coach: Reports

South African Mickey Arthur, who was the head coach of Pakistan team, was axed after his ICC 2019 World Cup debacle. Arthur has had a year full of fluctuations. After being sacked by the PCB from the post of Pakistan team’s head coach, he has now been released from his contract with Central Stags. Stags are set to defend their title in the Super Smash league (SSL) starting on December 13.

Arthur is one of the most experienced coaches in the world as he had coached the South African cricket team from 2005 to 2010. After his stint with the Proteas, he went on to coach Australia from 2010-13 and Pakistan from 2016-19. He also guided Pakistan to their maiden Champions Trophy back in 2017.

Arthur to replace Hathrusingha as Sri Lanka's head coach: Reports

According to reports, the former Pakistan head coach is expected to be appointed as Sri Lanka’s next head coach. He'll be replacing Chandika Hathrusingha.

In November, Central Stags had announced that Arthur will be at the helm of affairs in the upcoming edition of SSL. But his release came as a surprise to everyone.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨



▪️ Mickey Arthur granted contract release

▪️ New @SuperSmashNZ coaching structure announced

▪️ Welcome aboard to new 🦌Assistant Coach @ronchi04!#SuperSmashNZ #LOVETHESTAGS 🦌 https://t.co/glPcxfb776 — Central Stags 🏏 (@CentralStags) November 27, 2019

Central Stags' CEO Pete de Wet said on Thursday that Arthur was a great cricket coach and a top guy. He wished him well for his next assignment. He was disappointed that Arthur requested a release from his contract. He believed that the South African would have brought his extensive experience and energy to their campaign, something that they were really looking forward to.

Post this development, Luke Ronchi (the former New Zealand wicketkeeper) was given the coaching responsibility. He is set to work as an assistant coach for the upcoming T20 tournament (SSL).

