Rahul Dravid Gives Animated Reaction As Third Umpire Overturns LBW Call On Usman Khawaja

The most awaited Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has started and the Indian bowlers gave a dream start to Team India. After Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first, the Aussie openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner didn't have any clue that they are going to last on the pitch for less then two overs as the the Indian fast bowling duo of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj removed both the openers.

Mohammed Shami started the proceeding for Team India on Day of the first Test and he looked right in control from ball 1. The Aussie openers looked quite uncomfortable facing Shami and they looked under pressure. The pressure created by Shami paid off for Siraj and he dismissed Usman Khawaja off the first ball of the second over.

Rahul Dravid also gets excited

Siraj targetted Khawaja's stumps and he trapped him right in front. There was a huge appeal but the umpire refused to give it out. India captain Rohit Sharma called for the DRS and the review turned in India's favour and Khawaja was trapped. The Indian players including head coach Rahul Dravid also got excited seeing the wicket.

Now Rahul Dravid's reaction after seeing Khawaja's dismissal has gained headlines as we see Rahul Dravid as a calm person and we rarely see him getting excited.

Talking about the match so far, Team India has started to build pressure on Australia and they have already removed the top four Aussie batsmen. Though Steve Smith is also battling out in the middle.

After winning the toss Australia didn't have a good start as both openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja were dismissed early. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne then started to handle Australia's innings and took Australia to 76/2 at lunch.

Australia have never won a series in India since 2004 and they have also lost to Team India in their previous three instances of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia had done everything before the series to counter Team India's spin bowling attack. They did a special 4 day training session at the KSCA ground in Alur.

The series is also important for Team India if they want to play the World Test Championship final.