Rahul Dravid Makes Epic MS Dhoni Remark, Says, 'Days Of Specialist Wicketkeepers Are Gone'

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid mentioned MS Dhoni in his comments while speaking on the subject of wicketkeepers at the pre-match press conference ahead of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI. At the presser, Dravid faced the question of whether India is seeking a Dravid-like wicketkeeper-batter, heading into the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. It is pertinent to mention that India currently has an abundance of wicketkeepers in and around the team, including the likes of Ishan Kishan, KS Bharat, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, and Rishabh Pant.

Putting out the reply, Dravid said, “We always looking for a wicketkeeper-batsman, there is no question about it. I think since there has been MS Dhoni, in white-ball cricket, the days of specialist wicketkeepers are gone unfortunately”. In the ongoing series, Ishan and Bharat are the leading wicketkeeping option as Rahul has been rested for personal reasons and Samson, alongside Pant are recovering from injuries.

Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat have been named in India's Test squad vs Australia

“We are lucky and we are fortunate that all of the guys who are in contention, even in this team you know whether it's Ishan Kishan or KS Bharat are both good batsmen and have done well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Bharat hasn't played but Ishan has obviously done well as a batsman,” Rahul added.

As India announced the 17-man squad for the upcoming India vs Australia, four-match Test series, Kishan received his maiden Test call-up. He will now fight for a place in the team against Bharat. At the same time, the head coach further explained how a wicketkeeper-batter can be important in contributing to the team’s win.

"You should be able to bat and contribute significantly"

"There is Rahul there, Samson is there, but unfortunately, Rishabh is injured. All of these guys are wicketkeeper-batsmen. I think today, you have to be a wicketkeeper-batsman. You should be able to bat and contribute significantly. We have also picked up Jitesh Sharma in the T20 mix because of his ability to bat and score runs at a very quick pace as he has shown in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy and in the IPL that he has played. So yeah it's given now that all teams need a wicketkeeper-batsman,” Rahul told reporters.