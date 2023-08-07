'Time is running out for him': Parthiv Patel questions Sanju Samson's output for India

Sanju Samson's inability to take up his chances triggered a meltdown as India lost their second consecutive T20I match to West Indies on Sunday. There have been major regarding Sanju Samson's selection as the Rajasthan Royals keeper was ignored in the ODI series, However, he was reinstated in the T20Is and the results haven't been encouraging at all.

Indian is now trailing 2-0 in the five match T20I series

The Men in Blue have been put under a difficult scenario by a not so fancy West Indies side

Sanju Samson currently captains the Rajasthan Royals franchise in IPL

Sanju Samson failed to deliver once again

Samson has returned with contributions of 9, 12 and 7 and questions have been raised whether he deserved more chances in the Indian colours. Samson has got ample chances in the past few months but he hasn't performed at the desired level. Samson did manage to hit a solid 51 but it came at a losing cause.

With the ICC Cricket World Cup looming ahead, former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel spoke up on Samson's chances in the Indian team.

Parthiv Patel questioned Sanju Samson's chances

In an interaction with Cricbuzz, he claimed that the player hasn't really utilised his chances and time is running out for him.

"Every time India loses, we look at the negative points. Throughout the white-ball series, there has been talk about the need for batters to bat long and it is something that has been missing so far. Every time Samson is not in the squad, we talk about him, but he has not cashed in on the opportunities he has availed of so far. Probably time is running out for him, maybe yes or maybe no."

He further added, "Samson has been getting a lot of opportunities, to be honest, he is just not making the most of the opportunities that he is getting. There was only one batter who looked comfortable and that was Tilak Varma."

With Ishan Kishan also in the fray it might be a bit difficult for Samson to grab a place in the World Cup as KL Rahul can also be an option behind the wicket should he be declared fit.