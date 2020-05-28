Cricket Australia Releases 2020-21 Schedule, India Tour Confirmed; Adelaide Test To Be D/N

Cricket Australia has announced the full international summer schedule, confirming India's tour down-under later this year. The announcement comes amid the Coronavirus outbreak which has gripped the entire globe. In light of the pandemic, CA CEO Kevin Roberts has also highlighted that the schedule is subject to change.

The schedule confirms India's tour of Australia for a three-match T20 series in October and the four-match test series in December-January. The second test of the series between December 11 and December 15 is set to be a Day/Night Test at the Adelaide Oval. The Test series will be followed by a three-match ODI series as well.

'As much as international cricket possible'

"While acknowledging the difficulty in navigating a global pandemic, we are nonetheless encouraged by the progress Australia is making in combating the coronavirus and the positive impact that is having on our ability to host an exciting summer of cricket in 2020-21," CA CEO Roberts said in a statement.

"We know that circumstances or events beyond our control could mean that the final schedule potentially may look different to the one released today, but we'll be doing everything we can to get as much international cricket in as possible this summer," he added.

The Australian Cricket Board CEO also highlighted that it is not yet clear if crowds will be able to attend the matches or whether it would be played in empty stadiums. Roberts added that if it is not possible for crowds to fill the stadium, they have a 'solid blueprint' in place. The traditional Boxing Day and New Year's Tests are scheduled to follow. CA has also scheduled the upcoming T20 World Cup, however, the fate of the much-anticipated event lies with the ICC meeting later on Thursday.

'Final call will depend on prevailing situation'

Earlier in the day, in an exclusive telephonic interview with Republic TV, BCCI treasure Arun Dhumal put the onus of scheduling the test series on the host nation. However, he added, "Our final decision to take a call whether we can send Indian team to Australia will finally depend on the prevailing situation in our country as well as in Australia. Our decision will be fully in conformity with the guidelines of the MHA & Health Ministry."

