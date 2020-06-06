Rahul Dravid Outranks Sachin Tendulkar In Batting: Ex-Pakistan Captain Rashid Latif

Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid retired in 2012 after amassing over 10,000 runs in both Test and ODI formats. Nicknamed ‘The Wall’, the right-hander possessed grit and determination to grind long hours at the crease. Rahul Dravid is widely considered as the greatest Test batsmen of all time and together with Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, the quadrant formed the ‘Fab Four’ of the Indian batting line-up for a major part of the 2000s.

Rashid Latif’s words of admiration for Rahul Dravid

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif recently made an appearance on the YouTube show, ‘Caught Behind’. In the video, the experienced wicketkeeper-batsman praised Rahul Dravid and underlined the reason behind his nickname - ‘The Wall’. He claimed that just like the explosive Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid is also someone who played under the shadow of the batting icon Sachin Tendulkar.

Rashid Latif is of the opinion that Rahul Dravid was “one step ahead” than all his batting compatriots when it came to performing under pressure. He believes that ‘Mr. Dependable’ was always India’s go-to man whenever the team got off to a trembling start at the top of the order. Latif additionally mentioned that while Sachin Tendulkar was someone who played attacking shots from the beginning, Rahul Dravid used to have a completely different role.

The cricketer-turned-coach also cited the importance of Rahul Dravid’s contribution in forming crucial batting alliances for India. Latif stated that one can find Dravid’s name a lot of times in partnership batting cards with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. He commended and emphasised his run-scoring abilities in all conditions and surfaces, lauding his scoring match-winning hundreds in England, Australia, West Indies and Pakistan.

A look at Rahul Dravid’s illustrious career

Rahul Dravid has represented India in 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and one T20I between 1996 and 2012 to tally over 24,000 international runs. The 47-year racked up 36 centuries and 63 fifties in 286 Test innings and an additional 12 centuries and 83 half-centuries in 318 ODI innings. Some of his memorable batting efforts in Tests includes his innings at the 2001 Eden Gardens Test, his 233 in Adelaide 2003, along with a marathon 270 at Rawalpindi in 2004.

